36th Annual Easter Sunrise Community Service to Air on WFJA & WWGP

Easter will be a busy day on WFJA & WWGP with a full schedule of services to celebrate Easter. The 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Community Service will start the day at 6:30 am with a great cast of speakers representing local churches to bring the Easter message.

For those that enjoy getting up with the sunrise on Easter, the service will air live on both stations beginning at 6:30 am for the 45-minute service. Local Pastor Jeff Mozingo of Miracle Baptist, Pastor Joel Murr of Grace Chapel Church, and Dr. Calvin Sayles of Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church will join local singer Johnathan Norris in the WFJA studio for the service. For those wishing to sleep a little later, a video of the service will be posted on the WFJA Facebook page by mid-morning Sunday for those wanting to view at a later time.

The Easter Sunrise service will air on WFJA 105.5 FM, WWGP 95.1 FM/1050 AM and listeners can also join in from anywhere by streaming from the WFJA website at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com, look for listen live and enjoy!

Full WFJA & WWGP Easter Sunday Schedule

6:30 – Easter Sunrise Community Service (WFJA & WWGP)

9:00 – Miracle Baptist Church Easter Service (WFJA)

10:00 – Video post of the Easter Service on Facebook

11:00 – Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church Easter Service (WFJA)

11:00 – First Baptist Church Easter Service (WWGP)