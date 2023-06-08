47th Annual Brick Capital Slated for June 24-25 at Sanford GC – Once Again on WFJA Sports

Sanford Golf Club will host the 47th Annual Brick Capital Classic Golf Tournament on June 24-25 and local golfers are beginning to prepare. Defending Champion Brandon Jones will be back to defend, and a large group of former Champions will lead a strong field of players looking to claim the area’s top golf prize.

WFJA will feature the Brick Capital Golf Tournament over the next few weeks with articles on the WFJA website as well as Champions Salutes on-air beginning this week thru the tournament weekend. Make sure to follow the WFJA website and WFJA Facebook page over the next several weeks to learn all about the “Brick” and keep up with your favorite players.

WFJA will air live updates both afternoons of the tournament for the 29th consecutive year on 105.5 FM and also on the station’s website at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com.