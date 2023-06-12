47th Brick Capital Classic – Still Lee County’s “Unofficial” Area Golf Championship

The 47th Annual Brick Capital Classic is just ahead this coming June 24-25 and once again the area’s top golfers will seek to win the area’s most coveted golf prize. The annual championship is now 47 years old, and the aura and history of the event has been a big part of Sanford’s golf history over that time.

The tournament was started in 1977 by the Sanford Golf Commission – and unlike most tournaments that normally last 10 years of less – the Brick Capital Classic has continued to grow and the importance of winning the title has become a focus of local players. The promotion of the tournament early on, coupled with the fact that course personnel always had the course in the best shape of the year for the event, kept players coming back and placing even more importance on the tournament. While the tournament basically featured only local players from 1977 through the early 90s, the word was getting out, and regional players were starting to find their way to the Brick Capital.

Don Moss of Spring Lake became the first “non-Sanford” winner of the tournament in 1993 and one of NC’s best players – Reidsville’s Mike Goodes won in 1998. Goodes would go on to a successful PGA Tour Champions career – and placing his name on the Brick Capital plaque was just another feather in the tournament’s cap.

Radio broadcasts of the tournament begin in the mid-90s – along with a real-time leader board and on-course scorekeepers – and the Brick Capital went to the next level. Along with the continually growing reputation of the tournament and better players each and every year, scoring changed drastically during the 90s and since. While most of the tournaments from 1977 thru 1989 were won with scores near or just below par, scores begin to drop and tournament records would shatter over the next 20 years.

4-time winner Gerald Harrington begin the change in scoring with a 64-70 in 1990 (a record bested 4 times since) and the number of mid 60s rounds on opening day since have been commonplace. Two opening round 63s have been posted (2017 winner Will Morgan and 1995 winner Craig Sturdivant) and four 64s (Harrington, 4-time winner David Wicker in 2001, Jack Radley in 2018 and Brett McLamb in 2019) with all going on to win.

Chris Dalrymple won the 1 st Brick Capital in 1977 just days after graduating from UNC. Dalrymple would win again in 1988 and is one of 10 players with multiple Brick titles.

Arguably Sanford's best player in the early years of the Brick, Danny Brown won 3 times (dominating the field in 1978 & 1981, and winning again in 1991)

Don Marks of Sanford won the first playoff in Brick history with a win on the 3 rd extra hole. Marks withstood a final hole eagle from Mike Elliot and then topped Elliot with a 20-footer at the 3 rd to win in 1982.

Joe Gay became the youngest winner in 1983 at just over 17 years of age, beating Chris Dalrymple in playoff. Gay would win again in 1985.

Ray Epley of Sanford fired a final round 65 to win the 1986 Brick Capital. Epley started near the bottom of the Championship Flight but blew past everyone with a final round 65 – still the lowest final round in BBC history.

Current Sanford Golf Club Professional David Von Canon won the Brick Capital in 1992 before eventually assuming management of the tournament. Von Canon fired rounds of 68-70 to finish at 4 under par for the win.

One of two players to win the Brick Capital in three different decades, Craig Sturdivant won the 1995 tournament with rounds of 63-69…still the 2 nd lowest total in tournament history.

In 2000, Bobby Ballinger started Sunday 2-shots off the lead but fired a final round 69 to fight off Campbell University Coach John Crooks down the stretch to win his only Brick Capital title.

David Wicker won four Brick titles in an eleven-year span (2001, 2003, 2010, & 2011 and is still the only back-to-back winner. It was Wicker’s 20-foot eagle putt on the 18 th to win in 2010 that is still remembered as one of the top moments in Brick Capital history.

The 2017 Champion tied the opening round record with a 63 and followed it with a 68 to set the current Brick Capital record of 11 under par. Will Morgan of Laurinburg led throughout on Sunday – eventually winning by 7 shots.

Another 4-time winner Press McPhaul picked up his 4th win in a playoff over Jonathan Hockaday in 2020. McPhaul, who won in 1997, 2005 & 2008, would win with a birdie on the 3rd playoff hole.

Brick Capital Records

Most Titles

Gerald Harrington (4) 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999

David Wicker (4) 2001, 2003, 2010, 2011

Press McPhaul (4) 1997, 2005, 2008, 2020

Danny Brown (3) 1978, 1981, 1991

Craig Sturdivant (3) 1984, 1995, 2004

*Five Players with two (2) titles (Dalrymple, JGay, Pomeranz, McCurry, Radley)

Lowest 36-Hole Totals

Will Morgan (2017) 131 – (63-68)

Brett McLamb (2019) 132 – (64-68)

Craig Sturdivant (1995) 132 – (63-69)

David Wicker (2001) 133 – (64-69)

Lowest 1st Round Scores

Will Morgan (2017) 63

Craig Sturdivant (1995) 63

Gerald Harrington (1990) 64

David Wicker (2001) 64

Jack Radley (2018) 64

Brett McLamb (2019) 64

Lowest 2nd Round Scores

Ray Epley (1986) 65

David Wicker (2014) 66

Paul Jett (2016) 66

Largest Margin of Victory

Gerald Harrington by 7 shots (1990) 64-70-134

Will Morgan by 7 shots (2017) 63-68-131

David Wicker by 7 shots (2001) 64-69-133

Brick Winners By Year

1977 – Chris Dalrymple, Sanford

1978 – Danny Brown, Sanford

1979 – Harold Thomas, Sanford

1980 – Paul Gay, Sanford

1981 – Danny Brown, Sanford

1982 – Don Marks, Sanford

1983 – Joe Gay, Sanford

1984 – Craig Sturdivant, Sanford

1985 – Joe Gay, Sanford

1986 – Ray Epley, Sanford

1987 – Mike Purvis, Sanford

1988 – Chris Dalrymple, Pinehurst

1989 – John Green, Sanford

1990 – Gerald Harrington, Sanford

1991 – Danny Brown, Sanford

1992 – David Von Canon, Sanford

1993 – Don Moss, Spring Lake

1994 – Gerald Harrington, Wilmington

1995 – Craig Sturdivant, Sanford

1996 – Gerald Harrington, Wilmington

1997 – Press McPhaul, Sanford

1998 – Mike Goodes, Reidsville

1999 – Gerald Harrington, Wilmington

2000 – Bobby Ballinger, Sanford

2001 – David Wicker, Sanford

2002 – Jordan Pomeranz, Sanford

2003 – David Wicker, Sanford

2004 – Craig Sturdivant, Sanford

2005 – Press McPhaul, Sanford

2006 – Currie Howell, Fuquay-Varina

2007 – Carson Lanier, Sanford

2008 – Press McPhaul, Greenville

2009 – Jonathan McCurry, Sanford

2010 – David Wicker, Sanford

2011 – David Wicker, Sanford

2012 – Jonathan McCurry, Sanford

2013 – Jack Radley, Sanford

2014 – Gaston Bertinatti, Spain

2015 – Sherrill Britt, Pinehurst

2016 – Paul Jett, Pinehurst

2017 – Will Morgan, Laurinburg

2018 – Jack Radley, Sanford

2019 – Brett McLamb, Angier

2020 – Press McPhaul, Raleigh

2021 – Jordan Pomeranz, Florida

2022 – Brandon Jones, Sanford

