Apex Friendship Beats Lee County 31-14

Apex Friendship took advantage of three (3) first half Lee County turnovers and beat Lee County Friday night in a non-conference matchup by a 31-14 score. The Patriots jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead and kept the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone for 3 quarters before securing the win over Lee County. Apex Friendship improved to 2-0 while the Yellow Jackets lost their 2nd straight to start the season.

The Patriots took a 3-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the 1st half on a 27-yard field goal but the final two minutes of the 1st half would prove to be a dagger for Lee County. The Yellow Jackets picked off an Apex Friendship pass and returned it for a score with less than two minutes left in the first half and appeared to be on their way to a halftime lead. But a block in the back would erase the score and Lee County would get the ball at the Patriot 35-yard line after the pick. Lee County would turn it over on the next play and Apex would follow that with a 65-yard TD pass on the next play for a 10-0 lead with 1:29 left in the half. Apex would kick off to Lee County and the Yellow Jackets would fumble on the first play of the drive, which Apex would pick up and run in for the score for a 17-0 halftime lead. The teams would play even in the 2nd half with 14 points apiece, but the final two minutes of the first half would prove to be the difference.

Lee County will travel to 2-0 Overhills next Friday for their final non-conference game of the season.

Scoring

Lee County 0 0 0 14 14

Apex Friendship 0 17 14 0 31

Scoring Summary

AF – McCarthy 27 FG

AF – Fields 65 pass from McGarrigan (kick good)

AF – Feeney 10-yard fumble recovery return (kick good)

AF – Schrieber 12 run (kick good)

AF – Everette 3 run (kick good)

LC – Destry Smith 15 pass from Poole (Borrell kick)

LC – Lincoln Smith 44 pass from Poole (Borrell kick)

Rushing

LC – BJ Baldwin 11-29, Damian Prosser 6-21, Poole 4-(-1) Totals 21-49

AF – Totals 32-113

Passing

LC – Poole 10-19-181

AF – McGarrigan 21-29-253

Receiving

LC – Lincoln Smith 4-76, Randall 3-61, Prosser 1-10, Destry Smith 1-15, Jasiyah Collins 1-19 Totals 9-181