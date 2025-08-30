Apex Friendship Beats Lee County 31-14
Apex Friendship took advantage of three (3) first half Lee County turnovers and beat Lee County Friday night in a non-conference matchup by a 31-14 score. The Patriots jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead and kept the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone for 3 quarters before securing the win over Lee County. Apex Friendship improved to 2-0 while the Yellow Jackets lost their 2nd straight to start the season.
The Patriots took a 3-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the 1st half on a 27-yard field goal but the final two minutes of the 1st half would prove to be a dagger for Lee County. The Yellow Jackets picked off an Apex Friendship pass and returned it for a score with less than two minutes left in the first half and appeared to be on their way to a halftime lead. But a block in the back would erase the score and Lee County would get the ball at the Patriot 35-yard line after the pick. Lee County would turn it over on the next play and Apex would follow that with a 65-yard TD pass on the next play for a 10-0 lead with 1:29 left in the half. Apex would kick off to Lee County and the Yellow Jackets would fumble on the first play of the drive, which Apex would pick up and run in for the score for a 17-0 halftime lead. The teams would play even in the 2nd half with 14 points apiece, but the final two minutes of the first half would prove to be the difference.
Lee County will travel to 2-0 Overhills next Friday for their final non-conference game of the season.
Scoring
Lee County 0 0 0 14 14
Apex Friendship 0 17 14 0 31
Scoring Summary
AF – McCarthy 27 FG
AF – Fields 65 pass from McGarrigan (kick good)
AF – Feeney 10-yard fumble recovery return (kick good)
AF – Schrieber 12 run (kick good)
AF – Everette 3 run (kick good)
LC – Destry Smith 15 pass from Poole (Borrell kick)
LC – Lincoln Smith 44 pass from Poole (Borrell kick)
Rushing
LC – BJ Baldwin 11-29, Damian Prosser 6-21, Poole 4-(-1) Totals 21-49
AF – Totals 32-113
Passing
LC – Poole 10-19-181
AF – McGarrigan 21-29-253
Receiving
LC – Lincoln Smith 4-76, Randall 3-61, Prosser 1-10, Destry Smith 1-15, Jasiyah Collins 1-19 Totals 9-181
- Lee County turned the ball over 3 times in the first half and now has 9 turnovers through the first 2 games.
- Apex Friendship won the first downs battle 19-9 and controlled the time of possession 28 minutes to 20.
- Lincoln Smith was selected as the Bubb’s Subs and Pizza Offensive Player of the Game and Daniel Prince was selected for the Defensive Player of the Game.
- Listen for the Yellow Jackets Coach’s Show Tuesday night at 7:00 on WFJA 105.5 FM.
