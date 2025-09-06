Apex Friendship Top Cavaliers 40-21 in Non-Conference Play

For the second straight week, the Southern Lee Cavaliers found themselves in a big hole, trailing by four touchdowns after the first quarter of play. Although this night would end in a 40-21 Apex Friendship victory, this night was quite different.

After a 35-yard interception return by the Patriots made it 34-0 with 9:33 left in the first half, the Cavaliers found their mojo, as they say, and turned the game, and maybe their season around, outscoring Apex Friendship 21-6 the rest of the way to end non-conference play with some much needed confidence before Carolina Pines 6A play starts September 19th.

A couple early turnovers by Southern Lee and an offense that was meek at best, led to the big early lead for Apex Friendship. But after a much-needed timeout call by the Cavs, things turned quickly and the defense stepped it up with three interceptions and forcing two turnovers on downs, and the offense found itself with two second half scoring drives of 13 plays each.

Junior defensive backs Jahmir Silver and Kessler Petrarca, and Sophomore defensive back Nasir Quick, had picks for the Cavaliers, and some solid defense overall led to the better play for Southern Lee. A hard and determined Cavalier ground game, led by Senior Amari Britton and a second half twist adding a power 3-backfield, resulted in the first 100 plus yard rushing game this season.

Britton started the scoring for Southern Lee with a 10-yard run late in the first half after a 9-play drive, and then Juniors Kaiden Blackshear-Watson and Tommy Lineberry added the other rushing touchdowns to complete the Cavalier scoring on the night.

Southern Lee (0-3) has its bye week next Friday and will start Carolina Pines 6A conference play at Western Harnett (2-1) on September 19th.

Southern Lee 0 7 7 7 21

Apex Friendship 27 7 6 0 40

Scoring Summary

AF – Jayden Butler 25yd run (Kick failed)

AF – Butler 12yd run (Ronan McCarthy kick)

AF – Butler 3yd run (McCarthy kick)

AF – Ethan McGarrigan 55yd pass to Braden Bloom (McCarthy kick)

AF – Sam Clodfelter 35yd interception return (McCarthy kick)

SL – Amari Britton 10yd run (Kessler Petrarca kick)

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 13yd run (Petrarca kick)

AF – Benjamin Everett 4yd run (Kick failed)

SL – Tommy Lineberry 1yd run (Petrarca kick)

Passing

SL – Caleb Coro 9-20-113-1 INT; Ben Harrington 7-13-67; TOTALS 16-33-179yds-1 INT

AF – 7-18-97-1TD-3INT

Rushing

SL – Amari Britton 18-95-1TD; Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 10-30-1TD; Luke Waters 3-8; Tommy Lineberry 2-5-1TD; Ben Harrington 2-(-4); Caleb Coro 1-(-10); TOTALS 36-124-3TD.

AF – 25-192-4TD

Receiving

SL – Kessler Petrarca 8-87; Jamir Butler 3-41; Gavin Shaffer 3-26; Jaylin Barnes 1-15; Luke Waters 1-10; TOTALS 16-179

AF – 7-97-1TD

Southern Lee had 303 total yards to Apex Friendship 289.

Southern Lee was five for six on fourth down conversions.

Southern Lee had 74 plays on night to Apex Friendship’s 46.

Senior Running Back Amari Britton was named the Bubba’s Subs and Pizza/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Senior Linebacker/Fullback Julian Chavarria was named the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced Tuesday evening September 16th on the Coach Blanks Show