As Local Sports Activities Start Back, 44th Annual Brick Capital Classic Is Up Next June 27-28
The 44th Annual Brick Capital Classic will be held on June 27-28 at Sanford Golf Club. Local golfers are happy the event is on schedule and that local tournament golf is ready to return to the local links. The Brick Capital Classic has long been regarded as the “unofficial” golf championship in the Sanford Area. It is the event that the top local golfers point to each year as the time to be playing their best golf – and hopefully take home the area’s most coveted tournament title.
Tournament History – The Sanford Golf Commission and long-time Club Professional Bobby Powell desired to start a tournament in the mid-70s for local golfers to have a top-quality competitive event. The idea of the event brought Sanford the Brick Capital Classic. The Brick Capital Classic started in 1977 and has done nothing but grow the reputation, quality, and importance of the event ever since. The tournament offered flighted play to appeal to players of all levels and full fields have always been the norm. The Brick Capital Classic introduced live scoring, leaderboards, scorekeepers for championship groups, and standard bearers to the event in 1987 and the event took on a whole different perspective. Players from outside the Sanford area begin to hear about the unique event and a regional field began find their way to Sanford Golf Club. Live radio updates from WFJA Sports were added in 1993 and WFJA will now air updates for the 28th consecutive year. Competition has reached a high level – with the Sanford area’s best competing alongside with some of the best throughout the state. A win by Mike Goodes in 1998 (Goodes was one of the top amateurs in NC) was the first by someone from “out of the area” and the regional players have never stopped coming. Goodes would go on to play and win on the PGA Tour Champions. Quality of play has also improved. Scores keep getting lower each year and 63s & 64s on opening day are more of the norm than not. The baton was handed from Powell to now Head Professional David Von Canon in the mid-90s and the Brick Capital has continued to shine. This year’s event has been a special challenge with COVID-19 disrupting the golf business along with everything else, but the tournament will go as scheduled on June 27-28, much to the relief of the local golfing community.
Size of Field – With the disruption of COVID-19 (as well as the social-distancing regulations put in place as a result) Brick Capital Classic tournament officials have proceeded cautiously regarding the number of players at this year’s event. The usual number of 150 was cut to 84 entrants. Tournament officials are hopeful that this number will inch up toward 112-116 or higher if social distancing regulations change in time to adjust. The current schedule to go to “Phase 3” is one day prior to the event and may not allow enough time for adjustment. But regardless of the number, history tells us that it will be a well-run event and that good competition will be the norm.
*****************************************************************
Brick Capital Classic Record Book
*****************************************************************
Most Titles
Gerald Harrington (4) 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999
David Wicker (4) 2001, 2003, 2010, 2011
Danny Brown (3) 1978, 1981, 1991
Craig Sturdivant (3) 1984, 1995, 2004
Press McPhaul (3) 1997, 2005, 2008
*Four Players with two (2) titles each
****************************************************************
Lowest 36-Hole Totals
Will Morgan (2017) 131 – (63-68)
Craig Sturdivant (1995) 132 – (63-69)
Brett McLamb (2018) 132 – (64-68)
David Wicker (2001) 133 – (64-69)
***************************************************************
Lowest 1st Round Scores
Will Morgan (2017) 63
Craig Sturdivant (1995) 63
Gerald Harrington (1990) 64
David Wicker (2001) 64
Jack Radley (2018) 64
Brett McLamb (2019) 64
**************************************************************
Lowest 2nd Round Scores
Ray Epley (1986) 65
David Wicker (2014) 66
Paul Jett (2016) 66
**************************************************************
Largest Margin of Victory
Gerald Harrington by 7 shots (1990) 64-70-134
David Wicker by 7 shots (2001) 64-69-133
Will Morgan by 7 shots (2017) 63-68-131
**************************************************************
Brick Capital Champions By Year
1977 – Chris Dalrymple
1978 – Danny Brown
1979 – Harold Thomas
1980 – Paul Gay
1981 – Danny Brown
1982 – Don Marks
1983 – Joe Gay
1984 – Craig Sturdivant
1985 – Joe Gay
1986 – Ray Epley
1987 – Mike Purvis
1988 – Chris Dalrymple
1989 – John Green
1990 – Gerald Harrington
1991 – Danny Brown
1992 – David Von Canon
1993 – Don Moss
1994 – Gerald Harrington
1995 – Craig Sturdivant
1996 – Gerald Harrington
1997 – Press McPhaul
1998 – Mike Goodes
1999 – Gerald Harrington
2000 – Bobby Ballinger
2001 – David Wicker
2002 – Jordan Pomeranz
2003 – David Wicker
2004 – Craig Sturdivant
2005 – Press McPhaul
2006 – Currie Howell
2007 – Carson Lanier
2008 – Press McPhaul
2009 – Jonathan McCurry
2010 – David Wicker
2011 – David Wicker
2012 – Jonathan McCurry
2013 – Jack Radley
2014 – Gaston Bertinatti
2015 – Sherrill Britt
2016 – Paul Jett
2017 – Will Morgan
2018 – Jack Radley
2019 – Brett McLamb
2020 –
**************************************************************
