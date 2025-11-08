Borrell Boots Yellow Jackets Into 2nd Round – Lee County Beats Westover 21-20

Alex Borrell drilled a 27-yard field goal with 7.5 seconds remaining to lift Lee County past Westover and into the 2nd round of the State 6A Football Championship. Lee County drove from its own 17-yard line to the Wolverine 11-yard line in the final 3 minutes of the game and set up Borrell for the game winner. Lee County intercepted a Westover pass with no time to end the game.

Westover took a 7-3 to the half behind a 7-yard touchdown run by Jamarcus Glenn on the 1st play of the 2nd quarter. Lee County would counter with a 44-yard Borrell field goal with 5:15 left in the half. The first half flew by with long possessions and both teams only had the ball 3 times in the half.

Westover would score its final touchdown after Lee County’s only turnover of the game to go ahead 14-3 but Lee County would answer on the following drive with a 3-yard run by Cody Graham and a two-point conversion by Graham as well and Lee County was suddenly within 3 at 14-11. Westover would add a field goal from 28 yards out to go up 17-11 with 9 minutes to play.

But Lee County would answer with a one-pay drive as Lee QB Aiden Poole hit Destry Smith across the middle for a 72-yard scoring strike and Borrell’s extra point gave Lee County an 18-17 lead with 8:45 left. Westover followed with a 10-play drive that resulted in a 2nd field goal and Westover regained the lead at 20-18 with 3:15 to play. That would set the stage for the Yellow Jackets final drive that included a key 3rd down catch by freshman Jasiyah Collins that got Lee County into field goal range.

Lee County improved to 7-4 on the season and the Yellow Jackets will travel to #4 seed Union Pines next Friday night.

Scoring

Westover 0 7 7 6 20

Lee County 0 3 8 10 21

Scoring Summary

WS – Glenn 7 run (kick good)

LC – Alex Borrell 44 FG

WS – Glenn 6 run (kick good)

LC – Cody Graham 3 run (2-pt conv good)

WS – Cook 28 FG

LC – Destry Smith 72 pass from Aiden Poole (Borrell kick)

WS – Cook 31 FG

LC Borrell 27 FG

Rushing

WS – Totals 31-73

LC – BJ Baldwin 23-90, Damian Prosser 4-16, Cody Graham 4-16, Aiden Poole 2-(-8) Totals 35-132

Passing

WS – Totals 19-25-225

LC – Aiden Poole 11-16-165

Receiving

WS – Totals 19-220

LC – MJ Sanders 5-37, Destry Smith 2-83, Lincoln Smith 1-9, BJ Baldwin 1-9, Jasiyah Collins 2-27 Totals 11-165

*Alex Borrell was selected as the Bubba’s Subs and Pizza Offensive Player of the Game and Daniel Prince was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game.