Borrell & Defense Help Lee County Shut Down Overhills 15-0

The Lee County Yellow Jackets picked up their first win of the 2025 season with a convincing win over previously unbeaten Overhills 15-0 in a non-conference matchup on Friday night. Overhills entered Friday’s game 2-0 and averaging 36 points a game but were shut down by a Yellow Jacket defense that allowed only 62 yards of total offense – including minus 7 yards of offense and no 1st downs in the 2nd half. Lee County also forced 3 turnovers and totally controlled the Jaguars at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. It was a sharp contrast over the first two games of the season and while the Lee offense only generated 15 points, the Yellow Jackets rolled up 302 yards of total offense and kept the ball for 32 of the 48 minutes of the game.

Lee County got the only score in the 1st half on a 22-yard field goal by Alex Borrell on the final play of the first quarter and carried a slim 3-0 lead into the half. The defense would continue to shine in the 2nd half and the defense would score the only Lee County touchdown on a 12-yard interception return by Dylan Jones with 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. Borrell would connect on a 45-yard field goal on the first play of the 4th quarter, and after an Overhills turnover on the next possession would add another from 25 yards out to push the lead to 15-0.

The Lee defense controlled the game from there and limited the Jaguars offense to negative yardage in the 2nd half. The Lee County offense did not convert on two opportunities inside the red zone during the game, but the 302 yards of total offense was a major turnaround from the first two weeks and the 9 turnovers committed in the first two games went to zero in game three and helped Lee County control the game throughout.

Lee County will be off this coming Friday night and will be back in action as they return home for the first time this season on September 19th to face the Triton Hawks in the Carolina Pines 6A opener for conference play.

Scoring

Lee County 3 0 6 6 15

Overhills 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

LC – Alex Borrell 22-yard FG

LC – Dylan Jones 12-yard Int Return (2-pt conv failed)

LC – Borrell 45 FG

LC – Borrell 25 FG

Rushing

LC – BJ Baldwin 15-73, Damian Prosser 8-32, Zack Williams 9-44, Aiden Poole 4-1 Totals 36-186

OH – Totals 18-52

Passing

LC – Aiden Poole 8-15-116

OH – Totals 4-9-10

Receiving

LC – Javonte Randall 3-34, Lincoln Smith 2-23, Rodney Tucker 1-41, Destry Smith 1-17, Robert Myers 1-(-2) Totals 8-116

OH – Totals 4-10