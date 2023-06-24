Brad McDougald Leads Brick Capital By 2 After Opening 65

Brad McDougald fired an opening round 6-under par 65 to take a two-shot lead after day one of the 47th Annual Brick Capital Classic at Sanford Golf Club. McDougald finished with a front nine 30 to add to an opening nine 35 and will start Brick Sunday two shots ahead of Steve Hamby – who eagled his final hole in an up and down round that finished at 67. Daniel Neveu of Pinehurst was the only player under par in the morning group with a 69 while Jonathan Hockaday and Adam Webb were the only other players under par on day one with 70s.

McDougald was the steadiest of the day and after opening with 2 birdies and one bogey on the back 9 for a 35, didn’t miss a shot the rest of the way – picking up birdies at 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9. The long hitting Hamby sprinkled 5 birdies and an eagle on the card to offset 3 bogeys.

Gerald Harrington leads the Senior Division after a 67. David Barbour and Craig Sturdivant finished at 71.

47th Brick Capital Classic

Opening Round, Saturday, June24

Leaders – Par 71

Brad McDougald – 65

Steve Hamby – 67

Daniel Neveu – 69

Jonathan Hockaday – 70

Adam Webb – 70

David Wicker – 71

Todd Matthews – 71

Alex Palme – 71

Simon Cagle – 72

Brandon Jones – 72

Aaron Bayles – 72