Brad McDougald Leads Brick Capital By 2 After Opening 65
Brad McDougald fired an opening round 6-under par 65 to take a two-shot lead after day one of the 47th Annual Brick Capital Classic at Sanford Golf Club. McDougald finished with a front nine 30 to add to an opening nine 35 and will start Brick Sunday two shots ahead of Steve Hamby – who eagled his final hole in an up and down round that finished at 67. Daniel Neveu of Pinehurst was the only player under par in the morning group with a 69 while Jonathan Hockaday and Adam Webb were the only other players under par on day one with 70s.
McDougald was the steadiest of the day and after opening with 2 birdies and one bogey on the back 9 for a 35, didn’t miss a shot the rest of the way – picking up birdies at 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9. The long hitting Hamby sprinkled 5 birdies and an eagle on the card to offset 3 bogeys.
Gerald Harrington leads the Senior Division after a 67. David Barbour and Craig Sturdivant finished at 71.
47th Brick Capital Classic
Opening Round, Saturday, June24
Leaders – Par 71
Brad McDougald – 65
Steve Hamby – 67
Daniel Neveu – 69
Jonathan Hockaday – 70
Adam Webb – 70
David Wicker – 71
Todd Matthews – 71
Alex Palme – 71
Simon Cagle – 72
Brandon Jones – 72
Aaron Bayles – 72