Brick Capital Field Set – Updates This Weekend on WFJA Sports

The 49th Annual Brick Capital Classic is set for this weekend at Sanford Golf Club and a full field of 160+ is ready to brave the heat. Temperatures are expected in the mid-90s both days with even higher heat indexes as the field competes for the top golf honor in the Sandhills Area. Play will begin with 8:00 and 1:30 shotgun starts each day, and a talented field is set to compete for the title.

Defending Champion Todd Matthews is back to defend and 5 other former champions and a large group that is talented enough to win it will compete on the Par 71 SGC layout. The course is in great shape once again for the Brick and WFJA Sports will be on hand for the 30th consecutive year to provide updates.

Live updates will air on Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning at 12:20 and updates will follow at :20 and :50 minutes of each hour. Follow the action on WFJA Sports, 105.5 FM in Sanford.