Brick Capital Trivia Quiz – Interesting Tidbits About the Brick

By Jon Hockaday, WFJA Sports

The 49th Brick Capital Classic Golf Tournament is the only tournament in the area that has a rich and interesting history and WFJA Sports is giving our local golf enthusiasts an opportunity to test their knowledge of the event. Starting in 1977, the event has grown by leaps and bounds – not only in the importance that local players place on the event, but in the quality of the event itself. What many in the “older” days referred to as the “golf social event of the year” has turned into the best local display of talent and some very high-quality golf. No one has played in all 48 previous events, but “unofficially” it is said that Walter Roberts played in the Brick 43 times. Below is an opportunity to test your knowledge of the event and send your answers to WFJA Sports by this Friday. Answers may be returned to: *protected email* with your Brick Quiz answers. Good Luck!!!

A former UNC graduate won the very 1st Brick Capital in 1977. Who is it? Three golfers have won the Brick Capital Classic 4 times. Name them. What former Brick Capital Champion went on to play on the PGA Tour Champions? Who holds the tournament 36-hole scoring record – with rounds of 63-68-131? Which Champion shot the lowest SUNDAY score to win the Brick Capital? Name the only father-son duo to have both won Brick Capital titles. Name the only player to win back-to-back Brick titles. What is the largest margin of victory in the event? It has been done 3 times by 3 different players. (Need # of shots) Who was the 1st 2-time winner of the event? Who is the only player to ever come from the 1st flight to win the Brick Capital?

Thanks for playing – don’t forget to send your answers by Friday!