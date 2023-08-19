Brown & Hooker Lead Jackets to 27-6 Win Over Northern Durham in Home Opener
Senior Tailback BJ Brown rushed for 232 yards and Ronnie Hooker lead a young Jacket defense with a forced fumble and three tackles for loss in the 4th quarter as Lee County won its home opener 27-6 over Northern Durham. The Knights led briefly 6-0, but Lee County controlled the rest of the scoring, adding 20 4th quarter points to pull away and start the season at 1-0.
Northern got on the board first with a 10-yard Justice Fisher run to lead 6-0 – only to have the Yellow Jackets score less than 3 minutes later on a 3-yard run by Brown. Defense and first game penalties controlled the rest of the half as well as quarter #3 and Lee County found itself leading by one heading into the 4th. But a one play drive – a nifty 60-yard run by Brown put Lee up 14-0 and the Yellow Jacket defense held the Knights to minus 39 yards in the 2nd half.
Lee County will be on the road next week at St. Pauls with a 7:00 kickoff scheduled.
Scoring
Northern Durham 6 0 0 0 6
Lee County 7 0 0 20 27
Scoring Summary
ND – Fisher 10 run (kick failed)
LC – BJ Brown 3 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)
LC – Brown 60 run (Hernandez kick)
LC – Jack Martin 3 run (Hernandez kick)
LC – Julian Best 18 Fumble Return (kick failed)
Rushing
ND – Guerrette 15-24, Fisher 11-30, Thomas 4-11, Kujawa 8-(-11), Batchelor 2-12 Totals 40-66
LC – Brown 15-232, Isaiah Peoples 6-33, Terrance McKendal 1-1, Martin 4-(-28) Totals 26-237
Passing
ND – Lucas Kajawa 13-18-141
LC – Martin 7-9-71
Receiving
ND – Bostic 6-74, Fisher 3-13, Hickman 3-35, Nance 1-19 Totals 13-141
LC – Jayden Hill 4-52, Raymond Knotts 2-7, Brown 1-12 Totals 7-71
- North Durham won the battle of first downs at 17-13, time of possession 30 mins to 18 and number of offensive plays 58 to 33.
- BJ Brown was selected as the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game and Ronnie Hooker was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game.
- Lee County won the turnover battle 2-0.
- The Yellow Jacket Coach’s Show will air on WFJA 105.5 FM on Tuesday night at 7:00.