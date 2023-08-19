Brown & Hooker Lead Jackets to 27-6 Win Over Northern Durham in Home Opener

Senior Tailback BJ Brown rushed for 232 yards and Ronnie Hooker lead a young Jacket defense with a forced fumble and three tackles for loss in the 4th quarter as Lee County won its home opener 27-6 over Northern Durham. The Knights led briefly 6-0, but Lee County controlled the rest of the scoring, adding 20 4th quarter points to pull away and start the season at 1-0.

Northern got on the board first with a 10-yard Justice Fisher run to lead 6-0 – only to have the Yellow Jackets score less than 3 minutes later on a 3-yard run by Brown. Defense and first game penalties controlled the rest of the half as well as quarter #3 and Lee County found itself leading by one heading into the 4th. But a one play drive – a nifty 60-yard run by Brown put Lee up 14-0 and the Yellow Jacket defense held the Knights to minus 39 yards in the 2nd half.

Lee County will be on the road next week at St. Pauls with a 7:00 kickoff scheduled.

Scoring

Northern Durham 6 0 0 0 6

Lee County 7 0 0 20 27

Scoring Summary

ND – Fisher 10 run (kick failed)

LC – BJ Brown 3 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

LC – Brown 60 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Jack Martin 3 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Julian Best 18 Fumble Return (kick failed)

Rushing

ND – Guerrette 15-24, Fisher 11-30, Thomas 4-11, Kujawa 8-(-11), Batchelor 2-12 Totals 40-66

LC – Brown 15-232, Isaiah Peoples 6-33, Terrance McKendal 1-1, Martin 4-(-28) Totals 26-237

Passing

ND – Lucas Kajawa 13-18-141

LC – Martin 7-9-71

Receiving

ND – Bostic 6-74, Fisher 3-13, Hickman 3-35, Nance 1-19 Totals 13-141

LC – Jayden Hill 4-52, Raymond Knotts 2-7, Brown 1-12 Totals 7-71