Brown & Lee Defense Lead Yellow Jackets Past Panther Creek 34-16

BJ Brown rushed for 235 yards and a stingy Jacket defense pitched a 2nd half shutout – leading Lee County to a 34-16 win over 4A Panther Creek Friday night at Paul Gay Stadium. Lee County trailed at the half 16-14 but shut the door on the Panther Creek scoring from there – stopping the high-octane Catamount passing attack three times in the red zone in the 2nd half.

Panther Creek scored on the opening drive with a 20-yard pass play to Sergio Castellon to take a 7-0 lead. Lee County responded with two consecutive scores – the first a 51-yard pass from Jack Martin to Jayden Hill and then Brown from 10 yards out on the final play of the 1st quarter.

Panther Creek controlled the 2nd quarter with a 20-yard FG and a 77-yard pass play and Lee County had 3 drives in the 2nd ending in a punt, a fumble and an interception.

Neither team scored in the 3rd before Lee County finally broke loose with twenty (20) points in the 4th quarter to seal the win. Martin found a wide-open Samuel Benton for a 43-yard score, Brown scored again from 4 yards out, before Anthony Battle ended the game with a 100-yard interception return.

Lee County improved to 3-1 on the season and begins conference play at home next Friday night when they host Union Pines.

Scoring

Panther Creek 7 9 0 0 16

Lee County 14 0 0 20 34

Scoring Summary

PC – Castellon 20 pass from Clancy (kick good)

LC – Jayden Hill 51 pass from Jack Martin (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

LC – BJ Brown 10 run (Hernandez kick)

PC – McGee 20-yard FG

PC – Castellon 77 pass from Clancy (kick blocked)

LC – Samuel Benton 43 pass from Martin (Terrance McKendall run 2-pt conv good)

LC – Brown 4 run (conversion failed)

LC – Anthony Battle 100-yard Int return (conv failed)

Rushing

PC – Luten 14-13, Team Totals 21-17

LC – BJ Brown 28-235, Drake Brown 4-12, Isaiah Peoples 2-2, Terrance McKendall 1-(-4), Martin 6-(-21) Totals 41-224

Passing

PC – Clancy 24-35-300-2 TDs, 2 Int

LC – Jack Martin 12-19-185-2 TDs, 1 Int

Receiving

PC – Castellon 10-214, Team Totals 24-300

LC – Jayden Hill 4-97, Brown 3-25, Benton 1-43, Kamaree Butler 1-2, Zaiden McCrimmon 2-8, Isaiah Peoples 1-10, Totals 12-185