Cavalier Game Suspended – Cavs Trail 21-17 thru 3 Quarters

The Southern Lee – Triton game Friday night was suspended for lightning with 42 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter. WFJA-WWGP Sports was informed that the game would be resumed on Monday night at 6:00 and plans are in place to broadcast the game when it resumes. Incoming weather on Monday may impact the re-start, but WFJA – WWGP Sports will do everything possible to accommodate and air the game’s completion. This article and the game stats will be updated once game is complete.

For the second straight week the Southern Lee Cavaliers came out fast, scoring less than two minutes into their game at Triton. After a couple of running plays for little yardage, the Cavs Sophomore Quarterback Ben Harrington, through a quick out to Junior Wide Receiver Kessler Petrarca who took the rest of the way 66 yards for a score and an early 7-0 lead.

Triton came right back with a touchdown of their own, as the teams traded scoring drives in the first quarter that ended with the Cavaliers leading 14-13, after a 33-yard touchdown run by Junior Running Back Kaiden Blackshear-Watson. Southern Lee’s defense struggled to stop the Hawks ground game on this night, giving up 211 yards on the ground through three quarters.

After the Hawks scored again on the third rushing touchdown by Junior Running Back Jamarcus Shaw, the Cavaliers used a 40-yard kick return by Petrarca and a personal foul penalty added to it by the Hawks, to give the Cavs the ball at the Hawk 45 yard line. Working the clock with just one timeout, Southern Lee added a 24-yard field goal by Petrarca as the half expired to make the score 21-17 Triton.

Penalties hampered Southern Lee once again in this one as the Cavs had 14 penalties through nearly three quarters, some of which stifled drives, or gave Triton an easy first down.

The game was suspended with 42 seconds left in the third quarter and is scheduled to resume on Monday, September 29th at 6pm.

Southern Lee 14 3 0 – 17

Triton 13 8 0 – 21

Scoring Summary

SL – Ben Harrington 66yd pass to Kessler Petrarca (Petrarca kick)

T – Jamarcus Shaw 9yd run (Jared Lopez kick)

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 33yd run (Petrarca kick)

T – Shaw 6yd run (Kick blocked)

T – Shaw 3yd run (2 pt try good)

SL – Petrarca 24yd FG

Passing

SL – Ben Harrington 4-7-83-1TD; Caleb Coro 4-9-34; TOTALS 8-16-117-1TD

WH – 2-4-20

Rushing

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 11-86-1TD; Tommy Lineberry 2-6; Ben Harrington 1-1; Caleb Coro 1-0; TOTALS 15-93-1TD

WH – 33-211-3TD

Receiving

SL – Kessler Petrarca 5-77-1TD; Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 2-22; Gavin Shaffer 1-9; Jaylin Barnes 1-9; TOTALS 8-117-1TD

WH – 2-20

Despite a rainy night, neither team had a turnover through 3 quarters.

Triton had 10 first downs to Southern Lee 8.

Southern Lee was four of eight on third down conversions.

Game is scheduled to resume on Monday, Sept. 29th at 6pm

