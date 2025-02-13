Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets Taking Care of Business Late in Regular Season – Big Matchup This Friday

Southern Lee and Lee County both did what was needed Tuesday night – both appear to have qualified for the State 3A Playoffs – and earned home games in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference Tournament next week.

Southern Lee was impressive on the road and beat Union Pines 74-33 to improve to 9-2 in conference play (19-2 overall) and are tied atop the conference with Richmond County. Southern Lee will earn the #1 seed in the conference tournament as they have the tiebreaker edge over Richmond County if they can hold off the Yellow Jackets this Friday at Cavalier Court. Southern Lee walloped the Yellow Jackets earlier in the season on the road but will face a different Lee County team this Friday night.

Lee County (6-5, 11-10) has had roster and injury issues all season until the last 3 weeks and are playing their best basketball at the right time. The Yellow Jackets have improved enough defensively to make this Friday’s game interesting but will need to limit turnovers against the best defense in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference.

What it means: Other than the bragging rights of a crosstown rivalry – which is always fun to watch – the game will have some bearing on tournament matchups. Southern Lee is currently tied with Richmond Co and the Cavaliers have the tiebreaker if it ends that way. Richmond will be heavily favored to beat Scotland Co this Friday, so the Cavaliers need a win to finish as the #1 seed in next week’s Conference Tournament. Finishing as the #1 seed is important, as the Cavaliers could earn home court through to the finals – and there’s no place like home. The Yellow Jackets are likely to finish 4th in the conference regardless of the outcome and will host the 4-5 matchup next Monday night. That looks to be another matchup with Union Pines who has clinched the 5th spot. The only thing that could change – a Lee Co win and a UPines win over 3rd place Pinecrest – could move the Jackets to 3rd.

When: This Friday night at Southern Lee. Boys game is set to start at 7:30 and will air live on WFJA Sports 105.5 FM. The game will also stream on www.wfjawwgpradio.com.