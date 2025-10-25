Cavaliers Fall to Harnett Central 50-13

After three straight games on the home turf, the Southern Lee Cavaliers hoped to carry over the success of their first win last week as they headed to Harnett Central to face the Trojans. After their opening drive reached Harnett Central territory, the Cavs failed to convert on a fourth down and short, and it went all downhill from there as they lost to the Trojans 50-13.

Three first quarter turnovers by Southern Lee, one a 50-yard interception return, led to a 23-0 Trojan lead at the end of one. It was 37-0 when the Cavaliers got on the board with a 48-yard strike from Sophomore Quarterback Ben Harrington to Junior Kessler Petrarca, however the extra point was blocked, and the Cavs were down 37-6 late in the second. The Trojans would add another score to lead 44-6 at the half.

When Harnett Central opened the second half and scored four plays later to make it 50-6, the Cavaliers scored on a 76-yard to Junior Wide Receiver Treshon Jackson to end the scoring.

Southern Lee (1-5, 1-8) hosts Lee County (4-2, 5-4) in Brick City Bowl XIX on Halloween night.

Southern Lee 0 6 7 0 13

Harnett Central 23 21 6 0 50

Scoring Summary

HC – Koby Howard 88 yd pass to DJ Brown (Kick failed)

HC – Michael McMiller 22 yd FG

HC – Jaquan Wynne 50 yd interception return (McMiller kick)

HC – Howard 10 yd pass to Brown (McMiller kick)

HC– Ro’Shawn Towson 51 yd run (McMiller kick)

HC – King Murdock 26 yd pass to Kole Thompson (McMiller kick)

SL – Ben Harrington 43 yd pass to Kessler Petrarca (Kick blocked)

HC – Howard 53 yd pass to Brown (McMiller kick)

HC – Murdock 18 yd run (Kick blocked)

SL – Harrington 76 yd pass to Treshon Jackson

Passing

SL – Ben Harrington 8-18-147-2TD-4INT; Caleb Coro 0-2; TOTALS 8-20-147-2TD-4 INT

HC = 7-13-221-4TD

Rushing

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 15-59; Amari Britton 5-31; Tommy Lineberry 1-13; Kessler Petrarca 1-8; Ben Harrington 6-(-19); TOTALS 28-92.

HC- 19-130-2TD

Receiving

SL – Treshon Jackson 3-82-1TD; Kessler Petrarca 1-43-1TD; Gavin Shaffer 1-16; Jamir Butler 1-13; Jaylin Barnes 2-(-7); TOTALS 8-147-2TD.

HC – 7-221-4TD

Harnett Central had 351 yards to Southern Lee had 239.

Southern Lee had 3 penalties, their lowest of season.

Southern Lee was 4/8 on 3rd down conversions.

WWGP/Bubba’s Subs and Pizza Offensive player of the game was Junior Wide Receiver Treshon Jackson.

WWGP/Bubba’s Subs and Pizza Defensive player of the game was Junior LB Tyone Bright.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced Tuesday evening on the Coach Blanks Show at 7:30 on WFJA 105.5FM