Cavaliers Look to Even Series with Rose Tonight in Sanford

The Southern Lee Cavaliers lost a thriller on the road (5-4 in 8 innings) Tuesday night in the 3A Eastern Finals and will look to even the best of 3 series tonight (Thursday) at Southern Lee HS in Sanford. Southern Lee, the top 3A seed from the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference, had the favored Rampants on the ropes Tuesday night – leading 4-3 after 4 innings – but Rose tied the game in the 5th and pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the 8th to beat Southern Lee. Southern Lee fell behind 3-0 on Tuesday night but a 4-run 3rd put Southern Lee in control. The Cavaliers couldn’t get a run despite loading the bases in the 5th, and Rose pitching would shut down the Cavaliers after that.

The Cavaliers – with the first trip to the Eastern Finals in school history – now face having to win two straight to win the series and move to the state championship.

Tonight’s game will start at 6:00 pm and WFJA Sports will air the game beginning at 5:45. Austin Thomas will call the action for tonight’s game.