Cavaliers Lose Opener at Westover 27-3

Struggling to find consistent offense for most of the night, the Southern Lee Cavaliers fell to the Westover Wolverines in the 2021 Fall Season opener in Fayetteville, 27-3. The Cavs forced a 3 and out on Westover’s opening drive of the game and after stopping them on 4th down on a muffed snap on the punt, Southern Lee settled for a 36-yard field goal by Freshman Bryan McCollum to take the early 3-0 lead. However, that’s all the Cavalier offense could muster on this hot and humid opening night.

The Southern Lee defense played well early, holding the Wolverines to 6 points in the first half to trail just 6-3, but the Westover running game, eventually wore the Cavs down in compiling 262 yards on the ground. The Cavs offense managed just 61 yards in total offense on the night. Each team did have one turnover each and Cavs won the penalty stats only having 5 penalties on the night compared to the Wolverines 10.

Southern Lee (0-1) will return home next Friday night against the Falcons of Green Hope. Westover (1-0) will host St. Pauls.

Southern Lee 3 0 0 0 3

Westover 0 6 8 13 27

Scoring Summary

SL – Bryan McCollum 36yd FG

W – Josh Jones 3 yd pass to Jamari Stallion (Kick Failed)

W – Kaivaughn Spence 10 yd run (2pt conversion good)

W – Jansen Gibbs 13 yd run (Kick Failed)

W – Gibbs 3 yd run (Tyrese Virgo kick)

Rushing

SL – Josh Stone 5-32; Anthony Robinson 6-13; Jorderion Hamilton 2-6; Julian Rivera-Franchesi 3- (-3); Totals 16-48

W – 37-262, 3 TD

Passing

SL – Stone 3-11, 13 yds

W – Joshua Jones 10-15, 126 yds, 1 TD

Receiving

SL – Robinson 2-12; Dylan Greene 1-1 Totals 3-13 yds

W – 10-126, 1TD