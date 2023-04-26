Cavaliers Rally in 7th to Top Yellow Jackets, Set Up Big Game This Thursday

Lee County led 2-1 heading into the top of the 7th and got within one strike of putting away the Cavaliers and clinching the top 3A spot from the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. But the Southern Lee bats suddenly came alive, and the Cavaliers used a timely 2-run double by Caleb Waters to take the lead and went on to a 6-2 win last night at Lee County.

The Cavalier win left Lee County at 7-4 in conference play and Southern Lee inched within one game at 6-5 to set up a winner-take-all game this Thursday night at Southern Lee. A Cavalier win Thursday would get both teams to 7-5 and Southern Lee would have the tie-breaker to take over the top 3A seed in the State Playoffs.

Lee County ace Walker McDuffie struck out 10 but left in the 6th because of the pitch count rule, and Southern took advantage in the top of the 7th to set up a big showdown at Cavalier Stadium. Kale Scruggs pitched for Southern Lee and only allowed one hit thru the 1st 5 innings – that hit a solo shot by BJ Brown in the 1st. Southern tied it in the 3rd with an unearned run and the game remained tied until the Yellow Jackets scratched out a run in the 6th to take a 2-1 lead.