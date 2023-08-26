Cavaliers Roll Past Seaforth 55-7, Start the Season at 2-0

The Southern Lee Cavaliers came home to the recently named Cletis B Gore Stadium, looking to bring the same type of intensity, a running offense, and a solid swarming defense, that they showed in the week one victory last week. The Cavs did that and then some, as they took a 35-0 halftime lead and eventually a 55-7 win against the Hawks of Seaforth to get their second straight lopsided win.

After winning the coin toss and deciding to receive, Senior Running Back Jo Jo Douglas took the kick and raced 51 yards to give the Cavs starting field position at the Seaforth 48-yard line. A few plays later Junior Running Back Kamuri Davis took it in from three yards out and Southern Lee was off and running on the night. Five different Cavaliers scored on the ground in that first half, and three more rushing touchdowns in the second put the game away early. After a solid 239 yards rushing last week at Western Harnett, the Cavs found home a place to run as well compiling 394 yards on the night and eight total rushing touchdowns.

A rough night through the air for Junior Quarterback Robbie Sims didn’t matter as the Cavs ground game was solid throughout behind the performance of their experienced offensive line blowing holes in the Seaforth defense.

The Cavalier defense again showed up and forced eight Hawk punts on the night, while playing hard hitting swarming and get to the ball defense all night.

One of the keys to the game this week was to cut the penalties down from 17 in week one. The Cavs did just this in only having four on the night. Southern Lee (2-0, 0-0) travels to Eastern Randolph next Friday to face the Wildcats.

Seaforth 0 0 7 0 7

Southern Lee 7 28 20 0 55

Scoring Summary

SL– Davis 3 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

SL – Douglas 21 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Johnnie Jones 19 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Simms 1 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Matt Kidd 7 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Douglas 62 yd run (Kick failed)

SL- Douglas 41 yd run (McCollum kick)

S – Walter Entrekin 50 yd pass to Anthony Vesce (JT Deloach kick)

SL – Michael Tate Blanks 5 yd run (McCollum kick)

Passing

S – Duffy Palmer 1-1, 0 yds; Walter Entrekin 6-12, 68 yds, 1 TD; Totals 7-13, 68 yds, 1 TD

SL – Sims 0-5, 0 yds, 1 INT; Totals – 0-5, 0 yds, 1 INT

Rushing

S – Anthony Vecse 6-47; David Greenway 3-10; Walter Entrekin 9-9; Jackson Powell 2-3; Duffy Palmer 1- (-4); Nicholas Gregory 1- (-4); Totals 22-62

SL- Jo Jo Douglas 13-213- 3TD’s; Johnnie Jones 9-94-1TD; Kamauri Simmons 4-32; Kamauri Davis 4-27-1TD; Michael Tate Blanks 2-8-1TD; Matt Kidd 1-7-1TD; Tommy Lineberry 2-15; Totals 35-394-8 TD’s

Receiving

S – Vecse – 2-49-1TD; Dane O’Neill 2-11; David Greenway 1-5; Jackson Powell 1-5; George Weaver 1-(-2); Totals 7-68-1TD

SL – None

The Cavaliers had 1 turnover to Seaforth 0.