Cavaliers Roll Past Western Harnett, Start Conference Play 1-0

The Southern Lee Cavaliers came into the new Carolina Pines 6A conference opener, knowing they needed to get off to a quick start and continue what they found over the last three quarters two weeks ago at Apex Friendship. They did just that in leading wire to wire to pick up their first win on the season, 34-12 at Western Harnett.

Sophomore Wide Receiver Jamir Butler returned the opening kickoff 53 yards to give the Cavaliers great field position at the Western Harnett 35-yard line. Just three plays later, Junior Running Back Kaiden Blackshear-Watson took it in from 18 yards out and an early 7-0 lead less than two minutes in. Blackshear-Watson would also add a 76-yard run late in the game for the Cavaliers final score on the night.

Southern Lee overcame 19 penalties on the night, and both times the Eagles scored a touchdown, the Cavs came right back on the next possessions for a score of their own to put the game away. The Cavalier offense came to play, as they piled up 387 yards in total offense, including 308 on the ground behind an excellent job by the offensive line, and the new power backfield setup they started using the last game. And the Southern Lee Defense forced two turnovers on the night and held Western Harnett to 143 yards in total offense.

Junior Tommy Lineberry and Sophomore Ben Harrington added running touchdowns, and a 63-yard touchdown pass from Sophomore Caleb Coro to Junior Kessler Petrarca completed the scoring for the Cavaliers on the night.

Southern Lee (1-3, 1-0) continues on the road next week at Triton (1-3, 0-1)

Southern Lee 7 7 7 13 34

Western Harnett 0 6 0 6 12

Scoring Summary

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 18yd run (Kessler Petrarca kick)

WH – Creig Matthews 7yd run (Kick failed)

SL – Caleb Coro 63-yard pass to Petrarca (Petrarca kick)

SL – Ben Harrington 1yd run (Petrarca kick)

WH – Aiden Shupe 6 yd pass to Andrew Chambers (2 pt try failed)

SL – Tommy Lineberry 2yd run (Petrarca kick)

SL – Blackshear-Watson 76yd run (Kick failed)

Passing

SL – Caleb Coro 3-7-71-1TD; Ben Harrington 2-7-8-1 INT; TOTALS 5-14-79yds-1TD- 1 INT

WH – 5-11-50-1TD

Rushing

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 8-134-2TD; Amari Britton 15-120; Tommy Lineberry 4-43-1TD; Ben Harrington 2-9-1TD; Julian Chavarria 1-3; Maleek Sumpter 1 (-1); TOTALS 31-308-4TD

WH – 38-93-1TD

Receiving

SL – Kessler Petrarca 3-71-1TD; Jamir Butler 2-8; TOTALS 5-79-1TD

WH – 5-50-1TD

Southern Lee had 387 total yards to Western Harnett 143.

Both teams combined for 31 penalties for 273 yards.

Southern Lee continued their streak of forcing turnovers with one.

Junior Running Back Kaiden Blackshear-Watson was named the Bubba’s Subs and Pizza/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Sophomore DL/OL Johnnie Kershaw was named the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.