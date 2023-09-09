Cavaliers Rush Past Fairmont, Start Season 3-1

The Southern Lee Cavaliers used a strong defensive effort and a solid ground game to move to 3-1 on the season for the first time since 2016, with a 38-12 victory over Fairmont at Cavalier Stadium.

The Cavs took the opening kickoff and went 62 yards on five plays in 1:04 scoring on a 17-yard pass from Junior Robbie Sims to Junior Mike Tate Blanks to take the early 7-0 lead. Sims rebounded from a couple tough weeks to have a solid game through the air and on the ground.

After the Southern Lee defense continued to stymie the Golden Tornado offense, holding Fairmont to 53 first half yards, the Cavaliers put three more touchdowns on the board to take a 28-0 halftime lead. Senior Running Back Jo Jo Douglas went over 100 yards for the 4th straight week including a great 54 yard run for a second quarter score. Douglas scored 3 touchdowns on the night.

Junior Kicker Brian McCollum converted on all five extra points and added a 33-yard field goal as well on the night. Constant pressure on the night from the Cavalier front 7 helped hold Fairmont scoreless until early through the 4th quarter when the starters got rested. Sophomore Defensive Back Jaylin Barnes had a diving interception, his second in two weeks to stop another Golden Tornado drive.

The Cavaliers (3-1, 0-0) will travel to Richmond County to start Sandhills 3A/4A conference play next week.

Fairmont 0 0 0 12 12

Southern Lee 14 14 7 3 38

Scoring Summary

SL – Sims 17 yd pass to Mike Tate Blanks (McCollum kick)

SL – Douglas 3 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Julian McNeil 4 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Douglas 54 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Douglas 5 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – McCollum 33 yd FG

F – Micha Roberts 56 yd pass to Emanuel Oxendine (2pt try failed)

F – Gabriel Washington 33 yd run (2pt try failed)

Passing

F – Micah Roberts 3-10-64-1TD; Demarcus Grissett 7-12-62; Gabriel Washington 0-4-0-1INT; Totals 10-26-128-1TD-1INT

SL – Sims 6-7-112-1TD

Rushing

F – Washington 4-32-1TD; Grissett 7-20; Jeremiah Baker 1-3; Roberts 2-(-13); Totals 14-62-1TD

SL- Jo Jo Douglas 24-204- 3TD’s; Sims 4-14; Kamauri Simmons 4-11; Caleb Waters 1-5; Julian McNeil 1-4-1TD; Kamauri Davis 1-4; Totals 35-252-4TD’s.

Receiving

F – Emanual Oxendine 5-75-1TD; Tyrek Thompson 4-46; Travelius Leach 1-5; Totals 10-126-1TD

SL – Avery Harrington 2-52; Jaylin Barnes 2-26; Mike Tate Blanks 1-17-1TD; Julian McNeill 1-17; Totals 6-112-1TD.

The Cavaliers had zero turnovers to Fairmont’s one.