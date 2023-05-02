Cavaliers Sweep McDuffie, Yellow Jackets to Grab Top 3A Spot

The Southern Lee Cavaliers completed a season sweep of Lee County with a 3-2 win at Cavalier Stadium before a packed house Monday night. Both teams finished the regular season at 7-5, giving the Cavaliers the top 3A spot in next week’s state 3A baseball championship.

Southern scored two in the first off Lee County ace Walker McDuffie to take the early lead, only to have Lee County tie the game in the 3rd at two apiece. Southern would get a final run in the bottom of the 3rd to take the lead for good and pitching would control the rest of the game.

Pierce Bowman held the Yellow Jackets in check with 9 strikeouts in the game with Cooper Harrington striking out the side in relief in the 7th to end the game. Walker McDuffie held the Cavs to 3 hits on the night while striking out 11, but two Yellow Jacket errors were costly and Southern Lee took advantage of both.

The teams are seeded 2nd (SLee) and 3rd (LeeCo) for this week’s conference tournament and will meet again this Wednesday night at Southern Lee for a semi-final matchup. Conference Tournament games begin at 6:00 pm.

Listen to the Lee Co @ Southern Lee game this Wednesday night at 6:00 on WFJA Sports!