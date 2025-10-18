Cavaliers Top West Johnston 28-23 For 1st Carolina Pines 6A Win

The Southern Lee Cavaliers came into Friday’s third straight home game looking to put a complete game in all phases together for the first time this season. They did just that as the Cavaliers got their first win of the season, hanging on to beat the Wildcats of West Johnston, 28-23 at Cletis B. Gore Stadium.

After another good opening drive to start the game ended with a fumble by the Cavs, West Johnston took advantage and took an early 7-0 lead with 6:08 left in the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, the Wildcats recovered an onside kick and had first and goal at the two-yard line. However, the Cavalier defense held its ground and forced West Johnston to settle for a 21-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead.

But on this night, the Cavaliers would not be denied answering that score with a scoring drive of their own and a seven-yard run by Junior Fullback Tommy Lineberry made it 10-7. Both teams would add another score as the Cavs trailed 17-14 with 7:19 left in the half after Senior RB/LB Amari Britton scored from one yard out. After the defense forced a turnover on downs, Southern Lee marched down the field, the key play A 57-yard pass from Sophomore Ben Harrington to Junior Kessler Petrarca, leading to a 15 yard touchdown run by Junior Kaiden Blackshear-Watson and a Cavalier 21-17 lead at the half.

After a scoreless defensive battle in the third quarter, Blackshear-Watson scored his second touchdown of the game with 2:56 left in the fourth quarter to give the Cavs a 28-17 lead. West Johnston added a touchdown to make it 28-23, but Junior Luke Waters stopped the Wildcat running back at the goal line on the two-point conversion try. When the Wildcats were called for an illegal touch on the onside kick attempt, the Cavaliers took over and held on for the win.

Southern Lee (1-4, 1-7) will travel to Harnett Central (2-3, 4-4) next week.

West Johnston 10 7 0 6 23

Southern Lee 7 14 0 7 28

Scoring Summary

WJ – Case Holland 2 yd run (Kevin Rojas kick)

WJ – Rojas 21 yd FG

SL – Tommy Lineberry 7 yd run (Kessler Petrarca kick)

WJ – Holland 30 yd pass to Gavin Roberts (Rojas kick)

SL – Amari Britton 1 yd run (Petrarca kick)

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 15 yd run (Petrarca kick)

SL – Blackshear-Watson 10 yd run (Petrarca kick)

WJ – Holland 20 yd pass to Kayden Dowdy (2 pt try failed)

Passing

WJ – 16-31-226-2TD-1 INT

SL – Ben Harrington 3-8-86; Caleb Coro 2-8-41; TOTALS 5-16-127.

Rushing

WJ – 37-61-1TD

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 20-154-2TD; Amari Britton 13-58-1TD; Kessler Petrarca 1-12; Tommy Lineberry 3-8-1TD; Ben Harrington 1-2; TOTALS 38-234-4TD.

Receiving

WJ – 16-226-2TD

SL – Kessler Petrarca 3-98; Jaylin Barnes 1-23; Gavin Shaffer 1-6; TOTALS 5-127.

Southern Lee had 361 yards in total offense to West Johnston 287

Southern Lee ran 55 plays to West Johnston 70.

Southern Lee had 9 penalties to West Johnston 13.

Southern Lee was 2/3 on 4th down conversions.

WWGP/Bubba’s Subs and Pizza Offensive player of the game was Junior RB Kaiden Blackshear-Watson.

WWGP/Bubba’s Subs and Pizza Defensive player of the game was Sophomore LB/WR Gavin Shaffer.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced Tuesday evening on the Coach Blanks Show at 7:30 on WFJA 105.5FM