Eastern Randolph Tops Southern Lee 36-15 In Non-Conference Matchup

After a tight 7-7 score at the end of one quarter, the Southern Lee Cavaliers couldn’t slow the passing attack of Eastern Randolph, as well as consistent penalties as they fell in Ramseur 36-15 Friday night.

Trailing 7-0, Cavalier Senior Running Back Jo Jo Douglas returned the kickoff 71 yds deep into Wildcat territory and eventually scored his first of two touchdowns on the night as the Cavs tied the game at 7. However, the defense struggled to stop Eastern Randolph Senior Quarterback Carter Revelle on this night. Down 22-7 at halftime, the Cavs had to come out and stop Eastern to start the second half and they did just that. An interception by Sophomore Jaylin Barnes stalled a Wildcat drive and another in the next series by Sophomore Avery Harrington helped to keep the Cavs close.

Still trailing by 15 in the third quarter and with momentum seemingly on their side, the Cavs forced Eastern Randolph into a 3rd and 26 from their 19-yard line. But Revelle found Nicah Taylor down the right sideline for an 81-yard touchdown pass that put the game out of reach for Southern Lee.

Douglas scored from 1 yd out with less than a minute left to give Southern Lee some momentum going into their final non-conference game next week. The Cavaliers (2-1. 0-0) return home next Friday to face Fairmont.

Southern Lee 7 0 0 8 15

Eastern Randolph 7 15 0 14 36

Scoring Summary

ER – Revelle 5 yd pass to Taylor (Joel Salinas kick)

SL – Douglas 4 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

ER – Lucas Smith 5 yd run (2 pt try good)

ER – Revelle 21 yd pass to Rayden West (Salinas kick)

ER – Revelle 81 yd pass to Taylor (Salinas kick)

ER – Revelle 35 yd pass to Taylor (Salinas kick)

SL- Douglas 1 yd run (2 pt try good

Passing

SL – 0-6, 0 yds- 1 int;

ER – Revelle 16-25, 295 yds, 4 TD’s, 2 INT

Rushing

SL- Jo Jo Douglas 28-117- 2TD’s; Johnnie Jones 7-18; Robbie Sims 8-13; Mike Tate-Blanks 2-6; Kamauri Davis 3-1; Totals 48-155-2TD’s

ER – Lucas Smith 9-33-1TD; Kobe Walker 5-20; Donnell Watson 1-4; Carter Revelle 4- (-2); Totals 19-55-1TD

Receiving

SL – None

ER- Nicah Taylor 12-230-3TD’s; Rayden West 2-38-1TD; Lucas Smith 2-27; Totals 16-295-4TD’s

The Cavaliers had 1 turnover to Eastern Randolph 2.