Friday Night College Football Requires a Shift for Local High School Football Broadcast

For the 2nd consecutive week, NC State will play its weekly game on a Friday night, requiring a shift in scheduling this coming weekend for local radio stations WFJA & WWGP. WWGP airs NC State football as well as the Southern Lee Cavaliers and this Friday the two will butt heads again for airtime on local radio. Last week, WWGP aired the Southern Lee game in its entirety, and then joined the NC State-Virginia game in progress.

However, this Friday night, with the Lee County Yellow Jackets on a bye week and WFJA available, Southern Lee will shift to WFJA, 105.5 FM, and both games will air on local radio. Southern Lee will start Friday night at 6:30 with the Fred Blanks Coach’s Show, a live pre-game from the field at 7:00, and then a 7:30 kickoff with Southern Lee at Pinecrest. Mike Fowler & Austin Thomas will bring the play-by-play for the Cavaliers.

NC State will take on Louisville this Friday night in Raleigh with a 7:00 kickoff on WWGP, 95.1 FM & 1050 AM.

Southern Cavalier football can also be heard online this Friday night on the station’s website at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com by clicking “Listen Live” and then clicking on the WFJA Stream.