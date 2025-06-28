Hamby, Stewart Lead 49th Brick Capital Classic

Steve Hamby of Coats and Kenny Stewart of Buies each fired a 3-under par 68 in the opening round of the 49th Brick Capital Classic to take a two-shot overnight lead. The duo each had 5 birdies on their card with 2 bogeys in the sweltering heat at the par 71 Sanford Golf Club. They will start the 2nd round two shots ahead of Ashley Bayles, who fired at 70, and 4 players tied at 71. Four-time champion David Wicker finished at even par alongside former winner Jordan Pomeranz, Matt Moot, and Chris Brown. Walter Brinker, Jonathan Hockaday and Ryan Patterson all finished at 72.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

T1 – Kenny Stewart 68

T1 – Steven Hamby 68

3 – Aaron Bayles 70

T4 – David Wicker 71

T4 – Chris Brown 71

T4 – Jordan Pomeranz 71

T4 – Matt Moot 71

T8 – Ryan Patterson 72

T8 – Walter Brinker 72

T8 – Jonathan Hockaday 72

T11 – Alex Palme 73

T11 – Jackson Smith 73

T11 – Brad McDougald 73

T11 – Nate Presnal 73

T-11 – Ryker Wicker 73

SENIOR LEADERS

1 – Jim Love 70

2 – Gerald Harrington 72

3 – Kevin McDougald 73