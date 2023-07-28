High School Football Starts Monday – Local Teams Ready to Hit the Ground Running

This Monday is the first day of “official” practice for local area high school football teams and coaches will face a short window for prepping for the season openers on August 18. Teams have been involved in conditioning most of the summer and “7 on 7” camps have become a common activity for QBs and Receivers in June & July. Both Lee County & Southern Lee have a good number of players out for the JV & Varsity squads and both coaches are optimistic about improvements with their respective squads.

Teams will refocus on conditioning the first week of practice – before getting into the nuts and bolts of learning plays, route running, blocking techniques, and tackling for the remainder of the pre-season. Both teams will participate in scrimmages during the week prior to opening game week with a goal of continuing to learn players and fine tuning both the offense and defense heading into the opener.

Southern Lee will open on the road at Western Harnett while Lee County will start their season against Northern Durham at Paul Gay Stadium.

WFJA Sports will air local high school football for the 62nd consecutive year. Yellow Jacket football started on WWGP in 1962 and later shifted to WFJA in the early 70’s when the FM station opened. When football started at Southern Lee in 2009, the stations began carrying Cavalier Football on WWGP 1050 AM & 95.1 FM with Lee County still airing on WFJA. Jon Hockaday & Keith Womack will continue on as Play-By-Play and Stats for the Yellow Jackets and bring over 60 combined years of experience behind the microphone. Mike Fowler will begin his 9th year as Play-By-Play for Southern Lee and WFJA Baseball Announcer Austin Thomas will be alongside Fowler with stats and color for the 3rd consecutive year.

The Lee County Coach’s Show with Steve Burdeau will air on Tuesday Nights at 7:00 on WFJA Sports and the Southern Lee Coach’s Show with Fred Blanks will follow at 7:30.

Make sure to follow the WFJA website and our Sports/Football pages to keep up with all stats for the upcoming 2023 season.