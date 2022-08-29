***HS Football Notes for Week 2***
August 29, 2022|Sports
- The Southern Lee Cavaliers took a big step forward this past Friday night – despite a tough road loss to Green Hope by a 17-12 score. Southern Lee led throughout Friday’s game and had the ball in the final seconds with a chance to win. Southern Lee turned it over 5 times by fumble in the season opener, but none against Green Hope and the offense seemed to improve significantly from week one to week two. Coach Michael McClure has the Cavs headed in the right direction and will face (1-1) South Johnston this Friday at home.
- Lee County battled a tough Overhills squad this past Friday night as well as heavy smoke from the IDIOT that thought it was a good idea to burn trash 50 yards from Overhills Stadium throughout the game. The Yellow Jackets again used a strong ground game to hold off Overhills 21-14. Lee County will host (1-1) South Granville this coming Friday night at Paul Gay Stadium. Hopefully air quality will be a little better this coming Friday night.
- The Southeastern 3A/4A conference is considered by many to be one of the top conferences in the state. This year, however, the conference has taken some lumps during the first two weeks with a non-conference record of 6-8. When analyzing the conference at this point, we can see that the teams beaten by Southeastern 3A/4A teams have been ranked 118, 246, 250, 272, 314 and 350. The Conference teams have lost to teams ranked 19, 29, 31, 47, 59, 169 (twice), and 298. Lee County’s win over Overhills (118) is the highest ranked team beaten by a conference team so far this year – in fact the only team ranked in the top 200 that has lost to a Sandhills 3A/4A team. Non-Conference games remaining for the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference teams include games against teams ranked 6, 24, 51, 63, 113, 122, 128, 129, 156, 219, 261, 308, and 363.
- BJ Brown’s 425 yards rushing through 2 games has him near the top of the rushing in North Carolina. Brown is averaging 212.5 yards per game and has scored 4 TDs through the first 2 games.