Hunt Rolls Past Yellow Jackets in Season Opener 37-7

Lee County coughed up six turnovers and handed Wilson Hunt a convincing 37-7 win in the season opener for both schools. Hunt scored on its 2nd possession on a 22-yard field goal to start the scoring and then scored 6 seconds later as the Warriors forced a fumble on Lee’s next play and returned for a scoop-and-score to take a 10-0 lead. Three more turnovers would come in the first half, the final a 47-yard interception return to make the score 37-0 at the half. Lee County would get its only score on a 59-yard pass to Javonte Randall for the only 2nd half score.

Lee County was held to 27 yards on the ground by an active Hunt defensive front and Lee County struggled offensively for most of the night. Lee County had some success through the air, but 3 interceptions kept the Lee defense on the field for most of the night.

Lee County will go on the road next week to face Apex Friendship in non-conference action.

Scoring

Lee County 0 0 7 0 7

Hunt 10 27 0 0 37

Scoring Summary

HU – Doll 22 FG

HU – James 9 yard fumble recovery return (Doll kick)

HU – Pittman 86 run (kick blocked)

HU – J Harris 53 pass from Z Harris (Doll kick)

HU – Thomas 14 run (Doll kick)

HU – Chadwick 47 Int Return (Doll kick)

LC – Randall 59 pass from Poole (Borell kick)

Rushing

LC – BJ Baldwin 13-27, Damian Prosser 5-18, Aiden Poole 2-(-18) Totals 20-27

HU – Totals 20-135

Passing

LC – Poole 8-17-108 1TD, 3 Int

HU – 9-13-129 1TD

Receiving

LC – Randall 5-93, Baldwin 1-(-5), Tucker 1-5, Smith 1-15 Totals 8-108

HU – Totals 9-129