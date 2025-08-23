Hunt Rolls Past Yellow Jackets in Season Opener 37-7
Lee County coughed up six turnovers and handed Wilson Hunt a convincing 37-7 win in the season opener for both schools. Hunt scored on its 2nd possession on a 22-yard field goal to start the scoring and then scored 6 seconds later as the Warriors forced a fumble on Lee’s next play and returned for a scoop-and-score to take a 10-0 lead. Three more turnovers would come in the first half, the final a 47-yard interception return to make the score 37-0 at the half. Lee County would get its only score on a 59-yard pass to Javonte Randall for the only 2nd half score.
Lee County was held to 27 yards on the ground by an active Hunt defensive front and Lee County struggled offensively for most of the night. Lee County had some success through the air, but 3 interceptions kept the Lee defense on the field for most of the night.
Lee County will go on the road next week to face Apex Friendship in non-conference action.
Scoring
Lee County 0 0 7 0 7
Hunt 10 27 0 0 37
Scoring Summary
HU – Doll 22 FG
HU – James 9 yard fumble recovery return (Doll kick)
HU – Pittman 86 run (kick blocked)
HU – J Harris 53 pass from Z Harris (Doll kick)
HU – Thomas 14 run (Doll kick)
HU – Chadwick 47 Int Return (Doll kick)
LC – Randall 59 pass from Poole (Borell kick)
Rushing
LC – BJ Baldwin 13-27, Damian Prosser 5-18, Aiden Poole 2-(-18) Totals 20-27
HU – Totals 20-135
Passing
LC – Poole 8-17-108 1TD, 3 Int
HU – 9-13-129 1TD
Receiving
LC – Randall 5-93, Baldwin 1-(-5), Tucker 1-5, Smith 1-15 Totals 8-108
HU – Totals 9-129
- Lee County lost the turnover battle 6-2 and the Hunt defense scored twice in the first half.
- Javonte Randall was selected as the Bubba’s Subs and Pizza Offensive Player of the Game, while Tyler Buchear was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game.
- Lee County is on the road next week at Apex Friendship
- Listen to the Steve Burdeau Coach’s Show Tuesday night at 7:00 on WFJA.
