If You Miss the Games, There’s Always the Saturday Morning Wrap-Up on WFJA

August 16, 2023|

High school football fans will have one more opportunity each week to connect with high school football as WFJA Sports will debut the Chatlee Boat & Marine High School Football Wrap-Up on Saturday mornings from 8:00-8:30 on WFJA 105.5 FM. The wrap-up show will feature results of Lee County & Southern Lee including stats, summaries and a chat with each of the two coaches.

Show hosts will review results from the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference and offer observations about the previous night’s games. Upcoming game previews will also be a part of each show.

The WFJA & WWGP radio crews will rotate behind the microphone each week with Mike Fowler, Austin Thomas, Keith Womack and Jon Hockaday serving as hosts for the season. The Wrap-Up Show will air live on WFJA and also stream on the station’s website at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com.

