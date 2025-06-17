It’s Brick Capital Time Again – Local Event Slated for June 28-29

By Jon Hockaday – WFJA Sports

The 49th Annual Brick Capital Classic is just weeks away and locals are getting prepared for the most respected amateur tournament in our local area. Just saying that it is the “49th” says all you need to know about the Brick Capital event, one that started in 1977 and has grown since. The “Brick” continues to be the most sought-after individual title in the Sandhills area, and the detail put into the tournament, makes it one that the players circle each year. Harnett County’s Todd Matthews won the 2024 title with rounds of 64-72, just good enough to edge out Carson Lanier by one shot. The 156-player field is nearly full, with a few afternoon spots still available.

Weekend Schedule

The Brick Capital Champions Dinner will be held on Friday night prior to the event and Saturday play will begin with 8:00 and 1:30 shotgun starts. Saturday scores will be flighted after the round, and players will tee off Sunday within their flights. The Championship Flight will start play at 1:30 on Sunday. WFJA Sports will air updates all afternoon both Saturday and Sunday for the 30th consecutive year, including player interviews and an up-to-date leaderboard.

Contenders

Todd Matthews will return to defend his title and a host of locals will be looking to either win another title while some will be looking for their first. Former Champions Lanier and David Wicker will be looking to contend – while long-hitting Steve Hamby, Jonathan Hockaday and Walter Brinker are all looking to get their first Brick trophy.

The Course

Sanford Golf Club will be at its best once again for the Brick Capital and greens over the last month or so have had plenty of pace. Recent rains haven’t really affected Golf Course Superintendent Keith Thomas’ normal course preparation, and if history tells us anything – he’ll have it ready. While some years the course has played firm and fast, this year it appears the recent rains will make it softer and players will be required to adjust. Fairways are in great shape and the rough appears to be much thicker than in 2024. Chipping from wet areas in conditions that make bump and run shots more difficult, will test the players around the greens this year and short game success could be the difference maker come late Sunday.

What We Know

We know the 49th Brick Capital will be fun as always and that the aura of the tournament will be a factor coming down the final 9 holes. We know the players will relish the moment and those that handle those moments will do the best. Todd Matthews said it well last year after his round, “Everyone kept telling me it was just another round and to go have fun. But it was Sunday at the Brick – I felt the pressure and I think we all did – and it’s the best feeling ever. It’s nice to be in contention here – they do things the right way.”

We are certain things will be done the right way once again at the 49th Brick Capital. The only question now is who will win. We’ll all be trying to figure out who’s the hottest coming in and sometimes that matters. But we think the one that keeps big numbers off the card, embraces whatever conditions are thrown at them, and can handle the pressure around the greens will be the winner. That is usually the case – and the 49th Brick Capital should be no different.