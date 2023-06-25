Jack Radley Wins 3rd Brick Capital Title With Closing 67

For the 1st time in the 47-year history of the Brick Capital Classic Golf Tournament, the winner came from outside the Championship Flight, as Jack Radley fired a final round 4-under par 67 to pass the 11 players ahead of him and win his 3rd Brick Capital Title. Radley – who shot an opening 73 on Saturday and found himself one shot outside the Championship Flight – carded 7 birdies and an eagle to offset 5 bogeys to shoot 67 and finish at two under 140. Radley dodged a final attempt for eagle from Jonathan Hockaday on the final hole to become the 6th player with at least 3 Brick Capital titles. Radley, who won in 2013 & 2018, posted birdies at 7 & 9 to finish his round and the 30-footer at 7 proved to be the difference.

Hockaday started the day at one under after a 70 on Saturday and carded 4 birdies and 4 bogeys in an even par round of 71. Hockaday made bogey at the 7th and needed an eagle at the 9th to force a playoff, but the chip from just yards off the green ended just inches away.

Steve Hamby of Coats finished in a tie for 3rd after rounds of 67-75 alongside Lillington’s Todd Matthews (71-71) and Raleigh’s Adam Webb 70-72.

Gerald Harrington won the Senior Division with rounds of 67-74 to win his 1st Senior Brick title. Harrington won 4 Brick Championships from 1990-1999.

**************************

47th Brick Capital Classic

Final Round, Sunday, June 25

Open Division – Tournament Top 5

Jack Radley 73-67-140

Jonathan Hockaday 70-71-141

Steven Hamby 67-75-142

Todd Matthews 71-71-142

Adam Webb – 70-72-142

************************

Senior Division – Top 4

Gerald Harrington 67-74-141

Craig Sturdivant 71-73-144

David Barbour 71-75-146

David Allen 73-73-146

Congrats to Jack Radley & Gerald Harrington!!!