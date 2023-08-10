Jackets and Cavaliers Open High School Football Season on Friday, August 18

Season openers are scheduled for Friday, August 18th and both Lee County and Southern Lee will be in action. Southern Lee ushers in a new era as new Head Coach Fred Blanks takes over for the Cavaliers with Lee County Head Coach Steve Burdeau back for his 6th season as the Yellow Jackets Coach.

Southern Lee is looking to rebound from a tough season and will travel to Western Harnett to take on the Eagles in week one. Participation numbers are up from last season which is a good start for the Cavaliers. We look for Southern Lee to show improvement this fall and there should be more wins by season’s end than in 2022. Southern Lee returns starters in several key positions and does have some athletes/playmakers that can cause concern for opponents. Depth has been an issue in the past and better numbers in 2023 should help.

Lee County will look to fill some key positions left by graduation, but good depth and another good JV team will help. Gone are QB Mark Schlesinger and FB/LB JoJo Jennings and several others on both sides of the ball. Returning is running back BJ Brown, who rushed for over 2000 yards in 2022 and a good nucleus of returnees on both sides that should keep the Yellow Jackets competitive for a playoff spot once again.

WFJA & WWGP will air the Lee County games on 105.5 FM WFJA and the Southern Lee games on WWGP 95.1 FM & 1050 AM. Mike Fowler will begin his 10th season as Play-By-Play for the Cavaliers and WFJA HS Baseball Announcer Austin Thomas will cover stats and color for the Cavaliers in his 4th season. Jon Hockaday and Keith Womack (31 & 28 years) bring a ton of experience behind the microphone with nearly 60 years combined experience for the Yellow Jacket Broadcast Crew. Hockaday will handle the Play-By-Play with Womack on Stats & Color.

