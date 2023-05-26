JH Rose Eliminate Cavaliers – Southern Lee Finishes as Eastern Runner-Up

Southern Lee ran into the top baseball program in Eastern North Carolina in the 3A Eastern Finals in JH Rose and the Cavaliers finished their season with a 7-0 loss Thursday night to lose a best of 3 series against the (26-3) Rampants. Rose pitcher Andrew Wallen only allowed two Cavalier hits and will lead Rose into the 3A State Championship series next weekend.

Southern Lee will finish the season at 19-10 after starting 4-6 – and eventually winning the top 3A bid from the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference for the playoffs. This Southern Lee team advance to the 5th round of the playoffs – the deepest run ever by a SLee baseball team – and played their best down the stretch. The Cavaliers topped Lee County 3 times late in the season and that helped propel the Cavaliers into the playoffs.

Southern used solid pitching and timely hitting to get past North Brunswick (5-4) & 1st Flight (11-1) at home during the first week of the playoffs. The Cavs hit the road in week two and topped Currituck 10-7 before an impressive win at Orange in the 4th round. Orange was 25-3 and one of the top ranked 3A teams in the state, but the Cavaliers used the long ball to top Orange by a 7-2 score and Southern earned the berth alongside Rose in the Eastern Finals.

Congrats to Coach Harrington and Cavalier Baseball! Well Done!!