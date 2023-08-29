Jonathan Hockaday Wins 3rd Quail Ridge Classic Title
Staff Report
Jonathan Hockaday fired rounds of 70-71 to win his third Quail Ridge Classic title by a tournament record eight shots. Hockaday and Walter Brinker, both from Sanford, started the final round tied for the lead and 3 shots clear of the field, and the duo separated themselves from the pack by 6 shots through the first 9 nine making it a 2-man race. Hockaday would grab the momentum after consecutive birdies at 10 & 11, and the lead would grow from there. He picked up birdies at 15 & 16 to stretch the lead to 7 with two holes to play and would par from there for the win.
Brinker fell behind early by 3 shots after a tough start but used birdies at 4, 5 and 9 to cut the lead to one at the turn. Hockaday turned at even par 36 on Sunday with Brinker one behind after a one-over 37. But the birdies at 10 & 11 separated the two and the winner stayed in control from there – finishing with a back nine two-under par 34.
Brinker ended up 2nd with a 149 total while Dominic Conte of Massachusetts and Daniel Neveu of Pinehurst tied for 3rd in the Championship Flight. The tournament was the 5th Annual Quail Ridge Classic. 120 players participated in the event.
Flight Winners
Championship Flight – Jonathan Hockaday
1st Flight – Mike Rhodes
2nd Flight – Kirk Weber
3rd Flight – Matt Schrier
4th Flight – Andre Gower
5th Flight – Martin Bryant
6th Flight – Aaron Bonertz
7th Flight – Jacob Goldwire
Senior Championship – Craig Sturdivant
Senior 1st Flight – Ron Hockensmith
Senior 2nd Flight – Mark Hallet
Senior 3rd Flight – Scott Sherman
Senior 4th Flight – Craig Usswald
Super Senior 1st Flight – Bill Parrish
Super Senior 2nd Flight – Wayne Mashburn
Super Senior 3rd Flight – Herb Seal
Championship Flight Winners
2019 – Jonathan Hockaday
2020 – Jonathan Hockaday
2021 – Zack Lewis
2022 – Brad McDougald
2023 – Jonathan Hockaday