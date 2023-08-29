Jonathan Hockaday Wins 3rd Quail Ridge Classic Title

Staff Report

Jonathan Hockaday fired rounds of 70-71 to win his third Quail Ridge Classic title by a tournament record eight shots. Hockaday and Walter Brinker, both from Sanford, started the final round tied for the lead and 3 shots clear of the field, and the duo separated themselves from the pack by 6 shots through the first 9 nine making it a 2-man race. Hockaday would grab the momentum after consecutive birdies at 10 & 11, and the lead would grow from there. He picked up birdies at 15 & 16 to stretch the lead to 7 with two holes to play and would par from there for the win.

Brinker fell behind early by 3 shots after a tough start but used birdies at 4, 5 and 9 to cut the lead to one at the turn. Hockaday turned at even par 36 on Sunday with Brinker one behind after a one-over 37. But the birdies at 10 & 11 separated the two and the winner stayed in control from there – finishing with a back nine two-under par 34.

Brinker ended up 2nd with a 149 total while Dominic Conte of Massachusetts and Daniel Neveu of Pinehurst tied for 3rd in the Championship Flight. The tournament was the 5th Annual Quail Ridge Classic. 120 players participated in the event.

Flight Winners

Championship Flight – Jonathan Hockaday

1st Flight – Mike Rhodes

2nd Flight – Kirk Weber

3rd Flight – Matt Schrier

4th Flight – Andre Gower

5th Flight – Martin Bryant

6th Flight – Aaron Bonertz

7th Flight – Jacob Goldwire

Senior Championship – Craig Sturdivant

Senior 1st Flight – Ron Hockensmith

Senior 2nd Flight – Mark Hallet

Senior 3rd Flight – Scott Sherman

Senior 4th Flight – Craig Usswald

Super Senior 1st Flight – Bill Parrish

Super Senior 2nd Flight – Wayne Mashburn

Super Senior 3rd Flight – Herb Seal

Championship Flight Winners

2019 – Jonathan Hockaday

2020 – Jonathan Hockaday

2021 – Zack Lewis

2022 – Brad McDougald

2023 – Jonathan Hockaday