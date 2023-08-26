Lee County Improves to 2-0 with 42-14 Road Win Over St. Pauls

The Lee County Yellow Jackets picked up a 42-14 road win over 2A St. Pauls and improved to 2-0 on the season. The two teams were tied at 14 apiece with under a minute left in the first half, but the Yellow Jackets scored with 39 seconds left to lead 21-14 at the break and rolled from there to pick up the convincing win. BJ Brown rushed for 118 yards on 21 carries and Jack Martin threw for 234 yards as the Yellow Jackets scored the final 28 points of the game.

Lee County got the first score on an 81-yard fumble return by Julian Best – only to have St. Pauls return the ensuing kickoff for 93 yards to tie the game. BJ Brown went over from 2 yards out to put Lee back on top 14-7 and St. Pauls tied it at 14 with a 77-yard pass play with 9:47 left in the half. Both teams stalled out on their next possession and the Yellow Jackets got the ball back with 1:15 in the half. QB Jack Martin found Jayden Hill wide open with :39 seconds in the half for a score that put Lee up 21-14 at the break.

It was all Lee County in the 2nd half with Kamaree Butler catching two passes for scores from 21 and 50 yards and Brown adding a 22-yard run for the final score on the night.

Lee County will travel to Southeast Guilford next Friday night for another non-conference matchup.

Scoring

Lee County 14 7 7 14 42

St. Pauls 7 7 0 0 14

Scoring Summary

LC – Julian Best 81 Fumble Recovery Return (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

SP – Parks 93 Kickoff Return (kick good)

LC – BJ Brown 2 run (Hernandez kick)

SP – Oxendine 77 pass from Setzer (kick good)

LC – Jayden Hill 27 pass from Jack Martin (Hernandez kick)

LC – Kamaree Butler 21 pass from Martin (Hernandez kick)

LC – Butler 50 pass from Martin (Hernandez kick)

LC – Brown 22 run (Hernandez kick)

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 21-118-2TDs, Jack Martin 6-4, Drake Brown 2-15, Isaiah Peoples 1-3 Totals 30-140

SP – 24-40

Passing

LC – Jack Martin 13-25-234-3TDs, 1 Int

SP – Setzer 14-28-206-1TD,1 Int

Receiving

LC – Kamaree Butler 6-108 2TDs, Jayden Hill 3-68 1TD, Samuel Benton 2-32, Raymond Knotts 2-26 Totals 13-234

SP – Totals 14-206