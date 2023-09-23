Lee County Stops Hoke County 27-6 to Improve to 4-2
The Lee County Yellow Jackets rode a strong defensive effort that included two interception returns for scores and did enough offensively to get past Hoke County 27-6 in a game played in a steady rain from Tropical Storm Nigel. Lee County led 13-0 at the break on a 7-yard reception by BJ Brown in the 1st quarter and a 70-yard pick-6 by Terrance McKendall just 7 seconds before the half. Caelon Brown returned an interception for a score from 29 yards out in the 3rd quarter to put Lee up 20-0 before BJ Brown added Lee’s final score from 2 yards for a 27-0 lead. Brown rushed for 120 yards on 21 carries and Jaden Hill had 80 yards on 4 catches for the Yellow Jackets.
Lee County improved to 4-2 on the season and now stands at 1-1 in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. Lee County is off next Friday and will be back in action at Pinecrest on October 6th.
Scoring
Hoke Co 0 0 0 6 6
Lee Co 7 6 14 0 27
Scoring Summary
LC – BJ Brown 7 pass from Jack Martin (Alonzo Hernandez kick)
LC – Terrance McKendall 70-yard Int Return (kick blocked)
LC – Caelon Brown 29-yard Int Return (Hernandez kick)
LC – Brown 2 run (Hernandez kick)
HC – Saunders 11 run (2-pt conv failed)
Rushing
HC – Saunders 11-33-1TD, Allen 9-27, Wells 7-29, Ortiz 1-0, Totals 28-89
LC – BJ Brown 21-120-1TD, Drake Brown 7-8, Terrance McKendall 1-2, Jamar Alston 4-6, Jack Martin 5-(-3) Totals 38-133-1TD
Passing
HC – Brandon Saunders 6-18-66-2 Int
LC – Jack Martin 9-19-108-1TD, 1 Int
Receiving
HC – Wells 2-29, Williams 1-8, Vick 1-15, Stephens 1-(-5), Wilson1-19 Totals 6-66
LC – Jaden Hill 4-80, Samuel Benton 1-3, Isaiah Peoples 1-6, BJ Brown 3-19-1TD Totals 9-108-1TD
- Lee County had 241 yards of total offense to 155 for Hoke Co. Lee County led in first downs 14-9 and the Yellow Jackets had a season low 4 penalties in the game. Lee County won the turnover battle 2-1.
- Jayden Hill was selected as the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game for Lee County and Caelon Brown was selected the Normann Financial Group Defensive Player of the Game.
- BJ Brown finished the night with 121 rushing yards and passed AJ Boulware to move into 2nd on the all-time Yellow Jacket Rushing List. Brown now has 4,432 yards for his career and sits 707 yards behind school leader Rashon Kennedy (5139).
- With the two interception returns for touchdowns against Hoke Co, the Lee defense has now scored 5 times on the season – 3 interception returns and two fumble returns for scores.
- With the week off, the next Yellow Jackets Coach’s show with Head Coach Steve Burdeau will be on Tuesday October 3rd at 7:00 pm on WFJA Sports.
- Don’t forget the Chatlee Boat & Marine Saturday Morning HS Wrap-up will air Saturday at 8:00 am on WFJA.