Lee County Stops Hoke County 27-6 to Improve to 4-2

The Lee County Yellow Jackets rode a strong defensive effort that included two interception returns for scores and did enough offensively to get past Hoke County 27-6 in a game played in a steady rain from Tropical Storm Nigel. Lee County led 13-0 at the break on a 7-yard reception by BJ Brown in the 1st quarter and a 70-yard pick-6 by Terrance McKendall just 7 seconds before the half. Caelon Brown returned an interception for a score from 29 yards out in the 3rd quarter to put Lee up 20-0 before BJ Brown added Lee’s final score from 2 yards for a 27-0 lead. Brown rushed for 120 yards on 21 carries and Jaden Hill had 80 yards on 4 catches for the Yellow Jackets.

Lee County improved to 4-2 on the season and now stands at 1-1 in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. Lee County is off next Friday and will be back in action at Pinecrest on October 6th.

Scoring

Hoke Co 0 0 0 6 6

Lee Co 7 6 14 0 27

Scoring Summary

LC – BJ Brown 7 pass from Jack Martin (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

LC – Terrance McKendall 70-yard Int Return (kick blocked)

LC – Caelon Brown 29-yard Int Return (Hernandez kick)

LC – Brown 2 run (Hernandez kick)

HC – Saunders 11 run (2-pt conv failed)

Rushing

HC – Saunders 11-33-1TD, Allen 9-27, Wells 7-29, Ortiz 1-0, Totals 28-89

LC – BJ Brown 21-120-1TD, Drake Brown 7-8, Terrance McKendall 1-2, Jamar Alston 4-6, Jack Martin 5-(-3) Totals 38-133-1TD

Passing

HC – Brandon Saunders 6-18-66-2 Int

LC – Jack Martin 9-19-108-1TD, 1 Int

Receiving

HC – Wells 2-29, Williams 1-8, Vick 1-15, Stephens 1-(-5), Wilson1-19 Totals 6-66

LC – Jaden Hill 4-80, Samuel Benton 1-3, Isaiah Peoples 1-6, BJ Brown 3-19-1TD Totals 9-108-1TD