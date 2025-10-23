Lee County to host Union Pines in a Battle for the Top of the Carolina Pines 6A – Everyone Still Hopeful for Playoffs

This week’s games for the Carolina Pines 6A bring some interesting matchups with a lot at state going into the final two weeks of the regular season. Union Pines enters this week on top, so far unbeaten in its first 5 conference games. The Vikings will travel this Friday to Lee County – who sits at 4-1 in conference play – and the Yellow Jackets could be the spoiler and move to the top if they can beat Union Pines at Paul Gay Stadium. There are other big games as well and below we will get you up-to-date with the new playoff system and the chances of each team to make it into November.

The new playoff berth and seeding process has changed completely and no longer based on conference finish or regular season records. It is simply based on RPI ratings for each team – with ratings based largely on winning percentage and strength of schedule – and teams will get in or be left out depending on how the RPI numbers play out. It is worth mentioning that there are 57 teams in the 6A classification in NC and the top 48 rated teams will go to the playoffs. The top 16 teams of the 48 will receive a 1st round bye, while teams 17-32 will host teams 33-48 in the opening round. That’s a long way from the 1970s, when some 9-1 teams that didn’t win their conference title outright were forced to stay home. There will conceivably be 0-10 teams to get in the playoffs in several of the 8 classifications and 48 of 57 give pretty good odds that 1-9 and 2-8 teams will play on as well. Several Carolina Pines 6A teams are fighting for the bottom of the 48 spots and could seal the deal with a win or 2 in the final two weeks of the season.

Carolina Pines 6A – Rankings and WFJA Playoff Prediction

Team – Conf Record – Overall Record – RPI Ranking – RPI Rating – SOS Rating

Union Pines 5-0, 7-1, 16 of 57, 10.8, -5.3

Lee County 4-1, 5-3, 31 of 57, -3.8, -7.2

South Johnston 3-2, 5-3, 32 of 57, -3.9, -11.4

Harnett Central 2-3, 4-4, 39 of 57, -10.7, -4.2

West Johnston 2-3, 3-5, 40 of 57, -8.9, -11.9

Triton 2-3, 3-5, 47 of 57, -16.8, -9.5

Southern Lee 1-4, 1-7, 50 of 57, -18.7, -1.3

Western Harnett 1-4, 3-5, 55 of 57, -35.6, -22.6

WFJA Predictions (Our percentage chances of the team making the playoffs and whether IN or OUT)

Union Pines – (100% – IN) The Vikings are in the postseason and right now fighting to earn a 1st round bye. Two wins should do that for UPines and anything other than two wins should find the Vikings rated in the 17-32 group and hosting a 1st round game. Games Remaining – @ Lee County, vs. Western Harnett

Lee County – (100% – IN) The Yellow Jackets are hoping for a home game in the 1st round of the playoffs and right now are there. Two wins will guarantee that and a split possibly could as well. Two losses and Lee County will travel the first week. Games Remaining – vs. Union Pines, @ Southern Lee

South Johnston – (100% – IN) The Trojans are in the same boat as Lee County, trying to get a home game in the first round. Two wins will do it and the Trojans have a remaining schedule that could make that happen. Games remaining – vs. Triton, vs. West Johnston

Harnett Central (95% – IN) It’s hard to imagine the Trojans moving much in the rankings and should be on the road in round one. Their remaining schedule gives them hope for a 6-4 season. Games Remaining – vs. SLee, @ Triton

West Johnston (95% – IN) Same situation as HCentral but a little tougher remaining schedule Games Remaining – vs. Western Harnett, @ South Johnston

Triton (60% – IN) Triton sits at 47th with 48 teams in the playoffs. At least one win in the remaining two games should be enough, but two losses could have Triton sitting at home. Remaining Games – @ South Johnston, vs. Harnett Central

Southern Lee (40% – OUT) The Cavaliers will most likely need one win in the final two games to move into the top 48. The Cavaliers have played the league's toughest schedule and still have a tough road remaining as they look for a win. One win should be enough to get SLee inside the top 48. Games Remaining – @ HCentral, vs. Lee Co

Western Harnett – (10% – OUT) The Eagles are on the road the final two weeks and playoff chances are slim. Their SOS early on made it an uphill battle and we look for Western Harnett to miss the playoffs. Games Remaining – @ WJohnston, @ Union Pines

Don’t forget to listen for LIVE Yellow Jacket and Cavalier football this Friday night at 7:00. Lee County will host Union Pines on 105.5 FM WFJA and Southern Lee @ Harnett Central will air on 1050 AM and 95.1 FM this Friday as well.