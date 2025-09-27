Lee Defense Shines Again In 10-7 Win Over Wildcats

Yellow Jacket Defensive back Dylan Jones got his 2nd interception of the night with 30-seconds to play to help hold off West Johnston 10-7 in Carolina Pines 6A action Friday night. Jones picked off the deep pass to end the Wildcat threat and Lee County was able to run out the clock to win its 3rd straight game. Jones also picked off a Wildcat pass in the first half that led to Lee’s only touchdown – a 16-yard pass to Cody Graham in the corner of the end zone. The Lee defense has allowed 14 points in the last 3 games and Lee was good enough to get started 2-0 in conference play.

Aiden Poole was 11 of 15 passing for 145 and BJ Baldwin rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries to lead the Yellow Jacket offense. Jones, and linebackers Tyler Buchear and Cody Graham had monster games for the defense. Lee County finished with 245 yards of total offense but 2 turnovers and a lost on-side kick – along with 8 penalties – helped stall several drives. Alex Borrell kicked the go-ahead FG from 38 yards with 7:57 remaining in the game. Lee County improves to 3-2 on the season and starts at 2-0 in league play.

Scoring

West Johnston 0 0 7 0 7

Lee County 0 7 0 3 10

Scoring Summary

LC – Aiden Poole 16 pass to Cody Graham (Alex Borrell kick)

WJ – Case Holland 23 pass to Pitino (kick good)

LC – Borrell 38 FG

Rushing

WJ – Totals 19-25

LC – BJ Baldwin 27-123, Damian Prosser 9-(-20), Poole 4-(-21), Daniel Prince 1-18 Totals 41-100

Passing

WJ – Totals 21-40-200

LC – Poole 11-15-145

Receiving

WJ – Totals 21-200

LC – Javonte Randall 5-79, Cody Graham 1-16, MJ Sanders 3-27, Rodney Tucker 1-6, Destry Smith 1-17 Totals 11-145