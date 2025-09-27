Lee Defense Shines Again In 10-7 Win Over Wildcats
Yellow Jacket Defensive back Dylan Jones got his 2nd interception of the night with 30-seconds to play to help hold off West Johnston 10-7 in Carolina Pines 6A action Friday night. Jones picked off the deep pass to end the Wildcat threat and Lee County was able to run out the clock to win its 3rd straight game. Jones also picked off a Wildcat pass in the first half that led to Lee’s only touchdown – a 16-yard pass to Cody Graham in the corner of the end zone. The Lee defense has allowed 14 points in the last 3 games and Lee was good enough to get started 2-0 in conference play.
Aiden Poole was 11 of 15 passing for 145 and BJ Baldwin rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries to lead the Yellow Jacket offense. Jones, and linebackers Tyler Buchear and Cody Graham had monster games for the defense. Lee County finished with 245 yards of total offense but 2 turnovers and a lost on-side kick – along with 8 penalties – helped stall several drives. Alex Borrell kicked the go-ahead FG from 38 yards with 7:57 remaining in the game. Lee County improves to 3-2 on the season and starts at 2-0 in league play.
Scoring
West Johnston 0 0 7 0 7
Lee County 0 7 0 3 10
Scoring Summary
LC – Aiden Poole 16 pass to Cody Graham (Alex Borrell kick)
WJ – Case Holland 23 pass to Pitino (kick good)
LC – Borrell 38 FG
Rushing
WJ – Totals 19-25
LC – BJ Baldwin 27-123, Damian Prosser 9-(-20), Poole 4-(-21), Daniel Prince 1-18 Totals 41-100
Passing
WJ – Totals 21-40-200
LC – Poole 11-15-145
Receiving
WJ – Totals 21-200
LC – Javonte Randall 5-79, Cody Graham 1-16, MJ Sanders 3-27, Rodney Tucker 1-6, Destry Smith 1-17 Totals 11-145
- Lee County and West Johnston both picked up 13 1st downs in the game and Lee County won the yardage battle 245 to 225. Lee County had 28 minutes Time of Possession to 20 for the Wildcats.
- Aiden Poole was selected as the Bubba Subs & Pizza Offensive Player of the Game and Dylan Jones was selected for Defense. The Coach’s Player of the Game will be announced on the Steve Burdeau Coach’s Show on Tuesday night.
- Lee County coughed up two fumbles for turnovers but managed to force three – all interceptions.
- Lee County kicker Alex Borrell has now converted 6 FGs through the first 5 games. His longest is from 45 yards.
