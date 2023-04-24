Local Teams Fighting for Playoffs in Sandhills 3A/4A Baseball

Lee County and Southern Lee will enter the final week of the season looking to reach postseason play, both with a realistic chance of being one of the two (2) 3A schools to make the State playoffs. The Yellow Jackets & Cavaliers will square off twice this week – the first on Tuesday night @ Lee County and the season finale on Thursday night at Southern Lee.

For those familiar, the Sandhills 3A/4A includes four 3A teams and three 4A teams. The top team from each the 3A & 4A will qualify for the State Playoffs, but a 2nd will most likely get in as well. Entering the final week of the season, Lee County has a two-game lead over Southern Lee and Union Pines in the 3A ranks – both at 5-5 in conference play.

Lee County enters the final week at 7-3 in conference play, 17-5 overall, and are in the driver’s seat to make postseason. The Yellow Jackets need to win one of the two games against the Cavaliers to clinch the #1 3A spot from the Sandhills Conference. A sweep by the Cavaliers could leave both teams at 7-5 with the tiebreaker going to Southern Lee.

Southern Lee gets in for sure with a sweep. The Cavs can most likely get in even with a loss – if they can stay ahead of Union Pines as both enter the week at 5-5. The Vikings find themselves with a tough task of facing Pinecrest twice this week, and the Patriots are a top 5 team in the 4A state rankings.

At this point WFJA Sports looks for both Lee County and Southern Lee to make the postseason and it should be fun watching these teams battle this week. Both games will air on WFJA Sports on 105.5 FM or online at www.wfjawwgpradio.com. Austin Thomas will call the play-by-play for both games this week on WFJA Sports.