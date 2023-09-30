Pinecrest Tops Cavaliers, Remain Unbeaten in Sandhills 3A/4A

Coming into Friday’s game at Pinecrest on a two-game slide, the Southern Lee Cavaliers knew they had to get off to a fast start against the undefeated Patriots. With an opening 70-yard, 15 play drive that took over 7 minutes off the clock resulting in a Sophomore Running Back Johnnie Jones eight-yard run for a 7-0 lead, the Cavs did just that.

Unfortunately, that’s the last the Cavaliers would see of the endzone as Pinecrest scored touchdowns on their last seven possessions to beat Southern Lee 49-7 in Southern Pines. After a Cavalier punt pinned the Patriots at their own 10-yard line, Pinecrest went 90 yards on eight plays to tie the game at 7 with 5:39 left in the half. Pinecrest added a 96-yard drive in the 4th quarter as well.

Leading 7-0, the Cavalier defense came out aggressive stopping the Pinecrest opening drive on a great interception by Junior Linebacker Mike Tate Blanks to give the Cavs the ball back. But Southern Lee couldn’t slow down the rushing game of the Patriots the remainder of the night.

Southern Lee (3-4, 0-3) returns home for homecoming week next Friday night as they host the Bucks of Hoke County (2-5, 0-3).

Southern Lee 7 0 0 0 7

Pinecrest 0 21 16 12 49

Scoring Summary

SL – Johnnie Jones 8 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

P – Mason Konen 10 yd pass to Makhi Carey (William Miller kick)

P – Cody Hansen 14 yd pass to Elijah Melton (Miller kick)

P – Hansen 45 yd pass to Melton (Miller kick)

P – Chris Najm 42 yd run (Miller kick)

P – Safety (Punt snap through end zone)

P – Hansen 25 yd run (Miller kick)

P – Najm 17 yd run (2pt try failed)

P – Najm 70 yd run (2pt try failed)

Passing

SL – Robbie Sims 6-17-47-1 INT

P – Konen 3-10-65-1TD-1 INT; Hansen 3-4-62-2TD; Totals 6-14-137-3TD-1 INT

Rushing

SL- Johnnie Jones 17-97-1TD; Sims 10-73; Kamauri Davis 5-19; Mike Tate Blanks 4-(-1); Totals 36-188-1TD

P – Najm 26-271-3TD; Hansen 2-28-1TD; Totals 28-299-4TD

Receiving

SL – Kamauri Davis 1-17; Mike Tate Blanks 2-16; Brett Tate Blanks 2-8; Nasir Jones 1-6; Totals 6-47

P – Makhi Cary 4-78-1TD; Elijah Melton 2-59-2TD; Totals 6-137-3TD

The Cavaliers had 235 yards to Pinecrest 436.

Both teams combined for just 6 penalties on the night.

Southern Lee had 52 plays on the night to Pinecrest 43.

Sophomore Running Back/Wide Receiver Johnnie Jones was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.