Prosser and Defense Lead Jackets To 33-19 Win Over Harnett Central

Damian Prosser made the most of his 1st start of the season, rushing for 163 yards and the Lee County defense held the Trojans to minus 27 yards rushing as the Yellow Jackets picked up a big win in the Carolina Pines 6A Conference. Lee County remains in 2nd place in the league standings with a 4-1 conference mark and has set up a game next week against 5-0 Union Pines that could ultimately determine the top seed in the league.

Lee County rushed out to a 16-0 lead behind the legs of Prosser that led to a 2-yard Cody Graham score, a 20-yard TD pass from Aiden Poole to Destry Smith followed by a 22-yard Alex Borrell field goal. Lee County looked poised to take a 23-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the half until a turnover inside the Trojan 5-yard line would give Harnett Central new life. That would lead to a 76-yard TD pass for the Trojans two plays later to make it 16-7. The Trojans would add a 29-yard FG with 15 seconds left in the half to cut the lead to 16-10 at the break.

Harnett Central would score on the first possession of the second half, but Daniel Prince would bust through the Trojan offensive line to block the PAT and the score was tied at 16. Alex Borrell would punch through a 38-yard FG with 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter to put Lee County up 19-16 and the momentum returned to Lee County. The Yellow Jackets would score twice more in the 4th – sandwiching a Trojan 37-yard FG with a Prosser 10-yard run and a 36-yard TD pass from Poole to Javonte Randall.

Lee County improved to 5-3 and 4-1 while the Trojans fell to 4-4 and 2-3. Lee County will host 5-0 Union Pines next Friday at Paul Gay Stadium.

Scoring

Harnett Central 0 10 6 3 19

Lee County 13 3 3 14 33

Scoring Summary

LC – Cody Graham 2 run (Borrell kick)

LC – Destry Smith 20 pass from Aiden Poole (2-pt conv failed)

LC – Borrell 22 FG

HC – Murdock 76 pass from Howard (kick good)

HC – McMiller 29 FG

HC – Brown 51 pass from Howard (kick blocked)

LC – Borrell 38 FG

LC – Damian Prosser 10 run (Borrell kick)

HC – McMiller 37 FG

LC – Javonte Randall 36 pass from Poole (Borrell kick)

Rushing

HC – Totals 17-(-27)

LC – Damian Prosser 34-163, Zach Williams 3-7, Cody Graham 6-32, Poole 3-0 Totals 46-202

Passing

HC – Howard 22-37-279

LC – Poole 8-19-125

Receiving

HC – 22-279

LC – Randall 3-52, D.Smith 1-20, Lincoln Smith 1-10, MJ Saunders 3-33 Totals 8-125