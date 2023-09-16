Richmond Co Rolls Past Cavaliers 55-33

Entering the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference opener on the road Friday in Rockingham, the Southern Lee Cavaliers knew they had to get off to a fast start against a tough Richmond County team, despite coming in winless to start the season.

The Cavs did just that taking the opening kickoff and scoring on a 5-play drive in less then 90 seconds to take an early 7-0 lead on a 13-yard run by Junior Fullback Mike Tate-Blanks. Then on third and six from the Richmond 45-yard line, the Southern Lee defense caused a fumble that was recovered by Senior Linebacker Julian McNeil. Just four plays later, Senior Running Back Jo Jo Douglas went around left tackle and down the sidelines 56 yards for another score and the Cavs lead 13-0 less than four minutes into the game.

But from there on it was the Richmond Raider show, as the Raiders scored 48 unanswered points eventually securing the 55-33 victory. After a late second quarter Southern Lee drive was stalled on downs at the Richmond 30, penalty flags flew as three unsportsmanlike penalties were called and two players ejected, one from each team. After things settled down, Richmond was able to score a touchdown just before halftime to take a 20-13 lead.

Two bad snap exchanges to open the second half doomed the Cavaliers, as one fumbled snap was recovered by the Raiders in the endzone for a touchdown that made the score 41-13 at that point. The Cavs battled all night, showing grit and determination to score twice in the 4th quarter to keep the game close, including the third rushing touchdown on the night by Mike Tate-Blanks, and a 27-yard touchdown strike from Junior Quarterback Robbie Sims to Junior Wide Receiver Brett Tate-Blanks, seeing his first real action since week #1.

Southern Lee (3-2, 0-1) returns home next Friday night to face undefeated Scotland County (5-0, 1-0).

Southern Lee 13 0 6 14 33

Richmond Co. 7 13 28 7 55

Scoring Summary

SL – Mike Tate-Blanks 13 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

SL – Douglas 56 yd run (Kick blocked)

R – Jaliel Green 9 yd run (Billy West kick)

R – Green 12 yd run (Kick failed)

R – Domonic Tillman 3 yd run (West Kick)

R – Jayden Hamilton 13 yd run (West kick)

R – Tillman 9 yd run (West kick)

R – K’Mauri Morgan recovered fumble in endzone (West kick)

R – Jordan Bostick 15 yd run (West kick)

SL- Mike Tate-Blanks 7 yd run (Kick blocked)

R – Evan Hodges 27 yd pass to JV Drake (West kick)

SL- Mike Tate-Blanks 15 yd run (2 pt try good)

SL – Robbie Sims 27 yd pass to Brett Tate-Blanks (2 pt try failed)

Passing

SL – Sims 10-17-145-1TD

R – Tillman 5-10-44; Hodges 1-1-27-1TD; Totals 6-11-71-1TD

Rushing

SL- Jo Jo Douglas 14-99-1TD; Mike Tate-Blanks 6-39-3TD; Johnny Jones 8-3; Sims 10-(-49); Totals 38-92-4TD

R – Green 16-133-2TD; Bostick 3-16-1TD; Tillman 6-15-2TD; Hamilton 3-13-1TD; Hodges 2-10; Bob Pegues 1- (-1); Totals 31-186-6TD

Receiving

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 9-135-1TD; Douglas 1-10; Totals 10-145-1TD

R – JV Drake 4-58-1TD; David McNair 1-17; Totals 5-75-1TD

The Cavaliers had 237yards in offense to Richmond 261.

Each team had two turnovers on the night.

Southern Lee had 9 penalties on night to Richmond’s 17.

Junior Wide Receiver Brett Tate-Blanks was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.