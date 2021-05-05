Sanford Spinners Baseball Returns To Sanford – Will Air On WFJA Sports

In an agreement reached this morning, WFJA Sports will air Sanford Spinners Baseball as they compete this summer in the Old North State Collegiate Baseball League. The league is comprised of college baseball players from around the country and the Spinners will play a 30-game total schedule during June & July. Division teams that the Spinners will compete against are the Fayetteville Chutes, Swepsonville (Graham) Sweepers, Brunswick (Shallotte) Surfin’ Turfs, Oak City (Raleigh) Gliders, and the Deep River (Ramseur) MudDogs.

Jeremy Palme has been named as Manager of the Spinners and the first home game for the Spinners will be Monday, June 7th at Southern Lee High School. WFJA Sports will air 15 Spinners games on 105.5 FM and all aired games will also stream live on the WFJA website. League Director Alec Allred is excited that WFJA Sports will be a part of the Spinners Baseball in Sanford. “It’s nice to have community support and the radio broadcasts will certainly help. We look forward to listening to Spinners games on WFJA.”

Austin Thomas, the voice of Cavalier & Yellow Jacket Baseball on WFJA, will call the live play-by-play for Spinners Baseball during the June & July schedule. Below is a tentative schedule for Sanford Spinners Baseball broadcasts on WFJA Sports.

Wednesday, June 9 Swepsonville Sweepers 4:00 PM

Wednesday, June 9 Swepsonville Sweepers 7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 16 Fayetteville Chutes 7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 23 Deep River MudDogs 4:00 PM

Wednesday, June 23 Deep River MudDogs 7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 30 Deep River Muddogs 7:00 PM

Friday, July 2 Fayetteville Chutes 4:00 PM

Friday, July 2 Fayetteville Chutes 7:00 PM

Wednesday, July 7 Fayetteville Chutes 4:00 PM

Wednesday, July 7 Fayetteville Chutes 7:00 PM

Wednesday, July 14 Swepsonville Sweepers 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 17 Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs 4:00 PM

Saturday, July 17 Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs 7:00 PM

Wednesday, July 21 Deep River Muddogs 4:00 PM

Wednesday, July 21 Deep River Muddogs 7:00 PM