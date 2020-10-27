Sanford’s Joyce Named Top Developer

Sanford’s Bob Joyce was named 2019 NC Economic Developer of the Year by the NC Economic Developers Association today at their fall conference. Joyce, who has led the local effort to recruit industry and business, enjoyed a banner year in 2019. His efforts helped recruit two large projects, Project Christmas and Project Forge, that will add $670 million in investment and create 760 new jobs to the local economy.

WFJA & WWGP Radio congratulates Bob Joyce!!!