Scotland Outscores Lee County 56-43 in Sandhills 3A Action
Scotland County beat Lee County in a key battle of 3A teams in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. Scotland overcame a 21-14 deficit midway through the 2nd quarter – scoring 28 unanswered points to open a big lead and finish with a 56-43 win. Scotland used two scores through the air in the final minutes of the 1st half and then scored twice in the 3rd to take a 42-21 lead. Lee County would score three TDs in the 4th, but couldn’t stop Scotland in a high scoring affair.
Drake Brown led Lee County with 137 yards rushing and BJ Baldwin added 88 on the ground. Jack Martin combined to go 16 of 22 passing for 189 yards, but two interceptions hurt Lee’s chances to win at Scotland. Raymond Knotts and Jayden Hill combines for 15 catches to lead Lee’s receivers.
Lee County drops to 4-5 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. Lee County will host Southern Lee this Friday night in a game that could qualify the winner for a spot in the playoffs.
Scoring
Lee County 14 7 0 22 43
Scotland Co 7 21 14 14 56
Scoring Summary
SC – 10:57 1st – Braddy 2 run (kick good)
LC – 6:30 1st – Jack Martin 5 run (Alex Borrell kick)
LC – 1:10 1st – Raymond Knotts 15 pass from Jack Martin (Borrell kick)
SC – 11:41 2nd – Gibson 82 pass from McPhatter (kick good)
LC – 9:36 2nd – BJ Baldwin 57 run (Borrell kick)
SC – 7:08 2nd – Everette 32 pass from McPhatter (kick good)
SC – 1:59 2nd – Gibson 22 pass from McPhatter (kick good)
SC – 11:08 3rd – Scotland 42-yard INT return (kick good)
SC – 2:47 3rd – Everette 11 run (kick good)
LC – 11:19 4th – Jayden Hill 31 pass from Aiden Poole (Borrell kick)
SC – 10:57 4th – White 86 run (kick good)
LC – 9:01 4th – Jayden Hill 14 pass from Poole (Borrell kick)
SC – 6:35 4th – Braddy 26 run (kick good)
LC – 4:05 4th – Drake Brown 6 run (Borrell kick)
Rushing
LC – Drake Brown 24-142, BJ Baldwin 12-96, Jack Martin 4-9, Aiden Poole 1-0, Cedric Lett 1-16 Totals 42-263
SC – Totals 24-252
Passing
LC – Jack Martin 8-12-147, Aiden Poole 10-13-107 Totals 18-25-254
SC – Totals 10-16-224
Receiving
LC – Jayden Hill 9-113, Raymond Knotts 7-103, Andre Gray 1-20, Cedric Lett 1-18 Totals 18-254
- Lee County and Southern Lee will enter Friday’s game both with 1-4 records in league play. The winner will finish 3rd amongst the 3A schools and possibly a spot in the playoffs starting November 9th.
- Drake Brown went over the 1000-yard mark in Friday’s game. Brown needed 11 yards to eclipse the 1000-yard mark and finished the game with 137 yards on 23 carries and now has 1126 yards through 9 games.
- Jayden Hill will enter Friday’s game at Southern Lee needing just 92 yards to have a 1000-yard season receiving for Lee County. The Lee senior finished Fridays game with 9 catches for 113 yards.
- Raymond Knotts was selected as the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game for Lee County and Daniel Prince was selected the Player of the Game defensively.
- Join WFJA Sports for the Steve Burdeau Coach’s Show Tuesday night at 7:00 on WFJA 105.5 FM.