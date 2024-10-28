Scotland Outscores Lee County 56-43 in Sandhills 3A Action

Scotland County beat Lee County in a key battle of 3A teams in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. Scotland overcame a 21-14 deficit midway through the 2nd quarter – scoring 28 unanswered points to open a big lead and finish with a 56-43 win. Scotland used two scores through the air in the final minutes of the 1st half and then scored twice in the 3rd to take a 42-21 lead. Lee County would score three TDs in the 4th, but couldn’t stop Scotland in a high scoring affair.

Drake Brown led Lee County with 137 yards rushing and BJ Baldwin added 88 on the ground. Jack Martin combined to go 16 of 22 passing for 189 yards, but two interceptions hurt Lee’s chances to win at Scotland. Raymond Knotts and Jayden Hill combines for 15 catches to lead Lee’s receivers.

Lee County drops to 4-5 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. Lee County will host Southern Lee this Friday night in a game that could qualify the winner for a spot in the playoffs.

Scoring

Lee County 14 7 0 22 43

Scotland Co 7 21 14 14 56

Scoring Summary

SC – 10:57 1st – Braddy 2 run (kick good)

LC – 6:30 1st – Jack Martin 5 run (Alex Borrell kick)

LC – 1:10 1st – Raymond Knotts 15 pass from Jack Martin (Borrell kick)

SC – 11:41 2nd – Gibson 82 pass from McPhatter (kick good)

LC – 9:36 2nd – BJ Baldwin 57 run (Borrell kick)

SC – 7:08 2nd – Everette 32 pass from McPhatter (kick good)

SC – 1:59 2nd – Gibson 22 pass from McPhatter (kick good)

SC – 11:08 3rd – Scotland 42-yard INT return (kick good)

SC – 2:47 3rd – Everette 11 run (kick good)

LC – 11:19 4th – Jayden Hill 31 pass from Aiden Poole (Borrell kick)

SC – 10:57 4th – White 86 run (kick good)

LC – 9:01 4th – Jayden Hill 14 pass from Poole (Borrell kick)

SC – 6:35 4th – Braddy 26 run (kick good)

LC – 4:05 4th – Drake Brown 6 run (Borrell kick)

Rushing

LC – Drake Brown 24-142, BJ Baldwin 12-96, Jack Martin 4-9, Aiden Poole 1-0, Cedric Lett 1-16 Totals 42-263

SC – Totals 24-252

Passing

LC – Jack Martin 8-12-147, Aiden Poole 10-13-107 Totals 18-25-254

SC – Totals 10-16-224

Receiving

LC – Jayden Hill 9-113, Raymond Knotts 7-103, Andre Gray 1-20, Cedric Lett 1-18 Totals 18-254