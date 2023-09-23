Scots Roll Past Cavaliers 49-6 in Sandhills 3A/4A

With the kickoff time for the Scotland County at Southern Lee game moved to one hour earlier due to the oncoming storm, the Cavaliers had much more to worry about than weather at Cavalier Stadium as they fell to the undefeated Fighting Scots 49-6.

After holding the Cavaliers to three and out on their first possession, Scotland forced a short punt that gave the visitors the ball at the Southern Lee 30-yard line. On the first play of the night for the Scots, Senior Running Back Zay Jones went untouched 30 yards for the score and very early 7-0 Scotland Lead. On their second possession, the Cavaliers fumbled giving the Scots the ball on the Southern 43-yard line. On the next play, Jones took it 43 yards to the house and a 14-0 lead less than 4 minutes in.

Southern Lee would not be able to recover. Despite causing and recovering four fumbles on the night, the Cavalier defense struggled stopping a powerful and very quick Scotland County run game, and the Scots built a 35-0 halftime lead. Senior Marcus Tate-Blanks had two of those fumble recoveries on the night for the Cavs.

The Cavaliers, after moving the ball down field to the Scotland 30 yard line as time expired in the first half, did come out and held the Scots to three and out for the first time in the game, and then went on a six play, 67-yard drive of their own – ending with a 28-yard touchdown run by Sophomore Johnnie Jones to make the score 35-6.

The schedule doesn’t get easier next week as Southern Lee (3-3, 0-2) travels to defending conference champion Pinecrest (5-0, 1-0).

Scotland Co. 14 21 7 7 49

Southern Lee 0 0 6 0 6

Scoring Summary

S – Zay Jones 30 yd run (Cameron Cole kick)

S – Jones 43 yd run (Cole kick)

S – Jones 3 yd run (Cole kick)

S – Corheim Hasty 6 yd run (Cole kick)

S – Hasty 3 yd run (Cole kick)

SL – Johnnie Jones 28 yd run (Kick failed)

S – Jones 52 yd run (Cole kick)

S – Samier Pate 42 yd run (Cole kick)

Passing

S- Ji’san McPhatter – 2-6-30.

SL – Sims 6-15-77

Rushing

S – Zay Jones 14-231-4TD; Samier Pate 10-105-1TD; Corheim Hasty 18-91-2TD; Jawarren Bethea 2-17; Ji’san McPhatter 2- (-2); Totals 46-442-7TD.

SL- Johnnie Jones 13-59-1TD; Mike Tate-Blanks 6-21; Sims 4-17; Kamauri Davis 3-10; Jo Jo Douglas 4-0; Totals 30-107-1TD.

Receiving

S – Kellum Hunt 1-16; Quatavius Everette 1-14; Totals 2-30.

SL – Mike Tate-Blanks 1-32; Brett Tate-Blanks 2-28; Jaylin Barnes 1-9; Johnnie Jones 1-6; Kamauri Davis 1-2; Totals 6-77.

The Cavaliers had 184 yards to Scotland County 472.

Southern Lee had two turnovers to Scotland four.

Southern Lee had 52 plays on the night to Scotland 57.

Sophomore Running Back/Wide Receiver Johnnie Jones was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Junior Linebacker Jamauri Hall was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The Wilkinson/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced on the Coach’s Show at 7:30pm Tuesday night on WFJA Sports 105.5 FM.