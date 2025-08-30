South Garner Rolls By Cavaliers 69-19

August 30, 2025|

The Southern Lee Cavaliers hit the road for the first of four games away from home, looking to improve from a week one loss. After the hour plus bus ride to Garner, it was all downhill from there as the Cavs fell to South Garner 69-19.  

After an early Cavalier turnover led to a second South Garner touchdown, the Titans would build a 21 point early lead less than five minutes into the game. After a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sophomore Quarterback Ben Harrington to Junior Wide Receiver Kessler Petrarca made the game 21-6, the Titans came right back again to make it 28-6 at the end of one quarter. A 59-yard connection from Harrington to Petrarca with 9:57 left in the half cut the lead to 28-13. 

 Both teams combined for 11 touchdowns in the first half of play as South Garner built a 56-19 lead at the break. Sophomore Quarterback Caleb Coro took over for an injured Harrington and found Jaylin Barnes for an 11-yard touchdown to close the scoring for Southern Lee.  

The second half was played under a running clock as the Cavaliers dropped to 0-2. Southern Lee (0-2) plays at Apex Friendship (2-0) next week to conclude non-conference play.  

Southern Lee     6    13     0    0      19 

South Garner    28   28     7    6      59 

Scoring Summary 

SG – Alijah Clarke 47yd run (Ryan Mayer kick) 

SG – Clarke 20yd run (Mayer kick) 

SG – Devin Shoulars 15yd pass to Chase Hardy (Mayer kick) 

SL – Ben Harrington 21-yard pass to Kessler Petrarca (Kick blocked) 

SG – Shoulars 11yd pass to Hardy (Mayer kick) 

SL – Harrington 59yd pass to Petrarca (Petrarca kick) 

SG – Clarke 18yd run (Mayer kick) 

SG – Clarke 7yd run (Mayer kick) 

SG – Shoulars 23yd pass to Hardy (Mayer kick) 

SL – Caleb Coro 10yd pass to Jaylin Barnes (2pt try failed) 

SG – Aryeh Raines 58yd run (Mayer kick) 

SG – Shoulars 21yd run (Mayer kick) 

SG – Clarke 7yd run (Kneel on PAT) 

Passing 

SL – Harrington 10-20-176yds-2TD-1INT; Caleb Coro 7-12-70yds-1TD; TOTALS 17-32-246yds-3TD-1 INT 

SG – 5-8-67yds-3TD 

Rushing 

SL – Amari Britton 4-12; Tommy Lineberry 4-11; Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 8-7; TOTALS 16-30yds. 

SG – 20-354yds-7TD 

Receiving 

SL – Kessler Petrarca 7-158-2TD; Jamir Butler 3-29; Jaylin Barnes 2-20-1TD; Brandon Caldwell 2-14; Amari Britton 1-14; Avery Harrington 1-7; Treshon Jackson 1-4; TOTALS 17-246yds-3TD. 

SG – 5-67-3TD 

  • Southern Lee had 286 total yards to South Garner 421. 
  • Southern Lee reduced their turnovers from six in week #1 to 3 in week #2. 
  • Southern Lee had 11 First downs to ten for South Garner 
  • Sophomore Quarterback Caleb Coro was named the Bubba’s Subs and Pizza/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game. 
  • Junior Linebacker/Fullback Tommy Lineberry was named the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.  
  • The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced Tuesday evening on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website. 
  • Visit wfjawwgpradio.com and go to High School Football for more stats and information on Southern Lee Football and the Carolina Pines 6A Conference. 

Share this Article

More Sports Posts

Overhills Beats Cavaliers 38-17 in Season Opener

Hunt Rolls Past Yellow Jackets in Season Opener 37-7

Jonathan Hockaday Wins 49th Brick Capital Classic in Playoff

Hamby, Stewart Lead 49th Brick Capital Classic

Brick Capital Field Set – Updates This Weekend on WFJA Sports

Sports Archive
News Archive

Discover Other Content

[adrotate banner="5"]