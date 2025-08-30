South Garner Rolls By Cavaliers 69-19

The Southern Lee Cavaliers hit the road for the first of four games away from home, looking to improve from a week one loss. After the hour plus bus ride to Garner, it was all downhill from there as the Cavs fell to South Garner 69-19.

After an early Cavalier turnover led to a second South Garner touchdown, the Titans would build a 21 point early lead less than five minutes into the game. After a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sophomore Quarterback Ben Harrington to Junior Wide Receiver Kessler Petrarca made the game 21-6, the Titans came right back again to make it 28-6 at the end of one quarter. A 59-yard connection from Harrington to Petrarca with 9:57 left in the half cut the lead to 28-13.

Both teams combined for 11 touchdowns in the first half of play as South Garner built a 56-19 lead at the break. Sophomore Quarterback Caleb Coro took over for an injured Harrington and found Jaylin Barnes for an 11-yard touchdown to close the scoring for Southern Lee.

The second half was played under a running clock as the Cavaliers dropped to 0-2. Southern Lee (0-2) plays at Apex Friendship (2-0) next week to conclude non-conference play.

Southern Lee 6 13 0 0 19

South Garner 28 28 7 6 59

Scoring Summary

SG – Alijah Clarke 47yd run (Ryan Mayer kick)

SG – Clarke 20yd run (Mayer kick)

SG – Devin Shoulars 15yd pass to Chase Hardy (Mayer kick)

SL – Ben Harrington 21-yard pass to Kessler Petrarca (Kick blocked)

SG – Shoulars 11yd pass to Hardy (Mayer kick)

SL – Harrington 59yd pass to Petrarca (Petrarca kick)

SG – Clarke 18yd run (Mayer kick)

SG – Clarke 7yd run (Mayer kick)

SG – Shoulars 23yd pass to Hardy (Mayer kick)

SL – Caleb Coro 10yd pass to Jaylin Barnes (2pt try failed)

SG – Aryeh Raines 58yd run (Mayer kick)

SG – Shoulars 21yd run (Mayer kick)

SG – Clarke 7yd run (Kneel on PAT)

Passing

SL – Harrington 10-20-176yds-2TD-1INT; Caleb Coro 7-12-70yds-1TD; TOTALS 17-32-246yds-3TD-1 INT

SG – 5-8-67yds-3TD

Rushing

SL – Amari Britton 4-12; Tommy Lineberry 4-11; Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 8-7; TOTALS 16-30yds.

SG – 20-354yds-7TD

Receiving

SL – Kessler Petrarca 7-158-2TD; Jamir Butler 3-29; Jaylin Barnes 2-20-1TD; Brandon Caldwell 2-14; Amari Britton 1-14; Avery Harrington 1-7; Treshon Jackson 1-4; TOTALS 17-246yds-3TD.

SG – 5-67-3TD

Southern Lee had 286 total yards to South Garner 421.

Southern Lee reduced their turnovers from six in week #1 to 3 in week #2.

Southern Lee had 11 First downs to ten for South Garner

Sophomore Quarterback Caleb Coro was named the Bubba’s Subs and Pizza/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Junior Linebacker/Fullback Tommy Lineberry was named the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced Tuesday evening on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website.