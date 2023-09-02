Southeast Guilford Hands Yellow Jackets 1st Loss 36-29
The Southeast Guilford Falcons used a good first half and several big plays down the stretch to hold off Lee County 36-29 in a non-conference matchup. The Falcons overcame a 7-0 deficit after only 2 minutes of play and scored the final 22 points of the first half to take a commanding lead at the break. Lee County scored 14 straight in the 3rd to pull within one at 22-21, but a backbreaking 49-yard run by the Falcons switched the momentum and led to another score that pushed the lead to 28-21.
A potential game-tying drive found Lee County at the Falcon 35-yard line, but 2 huge penalties totally 30 yards forced a punt and Southeast Guilford was able to hold off the Yellow Jackets from there. Lee County and SEGuilford now stand at 2-1 on the season. Lee County will host Panther Creek next Friday night in Sanford for the final non-conference game of the season.
BJ Brown rushed for 148 yards on 21 carries to lead the Yellow Jacket rushing and Jack Martin was 12 of 14 passing for 76 yards. Zaiden McCrimmon led the Lee receivers with 4 catches for 28 yards.
Scoring
Lee County 7 0 14 8 29
SE Guilford 8 14 0 14 36
Scoring Summary
LC – BJ Brown 7 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)
SG – McKinnon 1 run (2-pt conv good)
SG – McKinnon 1 run (2-pt conv failed)
SG – Arant 9 pass from Davy (2-pt conv good)
LC – Brown 1 run (Hernandez kick)
LC – Brown 10 pass from Jack Martin (Hernandez kick)
SG – Arant 23 pass from Davy (2-pt conv failed)
SG – Davy 6 run (2-pt conv good)
LC – Brown 17 run (2-pt conv good)
Rushing
LC – BJ Brown 21-148-3TDs, Jack Martin 2-8 Team Total 23-156
SG – McKinnon 27-79, Davy 13-48, McLaughlin 7-52, Covington 2-44, Jackson 2-16 Team Totals 51-239
Passing
LC – Jack Martin 12-14-76-1TD
SG – Davy 9-12-68-1TD-2 Int
Receiving
LC – Zaiden McCrimmon 4-28, BJ Brown 3-23-1TD, Raymond Knotts 2-2, Kamaree Butler 2-15, Sam Benton 1-8 Team Totals 12-76
SG – Team Totals 9-68
- Time of possession in the first half alone was SEGuilford 20:00 mins and Lee County 4:00. The Yellow Jackets scored on a 3-play drive after a Isaiah McKendall interception and had the ball for only a minute and 45 seconds on the scoring drive. SE Guilford put together two drives that took over 14 minutes and sandwiched a successful onside kick in between that kept the ball with the Falcons for 14 consecutive minutes.
- Both teams finished with 9 penalties in the game and Southeast Guilford led in first downs 18-13.
- BJ Brown has now rushed for 498 yards in 3 games and needs roughly 1000 yards to pass Rashon Kennedy and become Lee County’s all-time rusher.
- Jack Martin was selected as the Norman Financial Group Player of the Game and Anthony Battle was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game.
- Lee County picked off two (2) passes – the first only seconds into the game by Isaiah McKendall that led to Lee’s first score – and the 2nd one a pick by Cedric Lett that he returned to the Falcon 2-yard line.
