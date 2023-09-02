Southeast Guilford Hands Yellow Jackets 1st Loss 36-29

The Southeast Guilford Falcons used a good first half and several big plays down the stretch to hold off Lee County 36-29 in a non-conference matchup. The Falcons overcame a 7-0 deficit after only 2 minutes of play and scored the final 22 points of the first half to take a commanding lead at the break. Lee County scored 14 straight in the 3rd to pull within one at 22-21, but a backbreaking 49-yard run by the Falcons switched the momentum and led to another score that pushed the lead to 28-21.

A potential game-tying drive found Lee County at the Falcon 35-yard line, but 2 huge penalties totally 30 yards forced a punt and Southeast Guilford was able to hold off the Yellow Jackets from there. Lee County and SEGuilford now stand at 2-1 on the season. Lee County will host Panther Creek next Friday night in Sanford for the final non-conference game of the season.

BJ Brown rushed for 148 yards on 21 carries to lead the Yellow Jacket rushing and Jack Martin was 12 of 14 passing for 76 yards. Zaiden McCrimmon led the Lee receivers with 4 catches for 28 yards.

Scoring

Lee County 7 0 14 8 29

SE Guilford 8 14 0 14 36

Scoring Summary

LC – BJ Brown 7 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

SG – McKinnon 1 run (2-pt conv good)

SG – McKinnon 1 run (2-pt conv failed)

SG – Arant 9 pass from Davy (2-pt conv good)

LC – Brown 1 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Brown 10 pass from Jack Martin (Hernandez kick)

SG – Arant 23 pass from Davy (2-pt conv failed)

SG – Davy 6 run (2-pt conv good)

LC – Brown 17 run (2-pt conv good)

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 21-148-3TDs, Jack Martin 2-8 Team Total 23-156

SG – McKinnon 27-79, Davy 13-48, McLaughlin 7-52, Covington 2-44, Jackson 2-16 Team Totals 51-239

Passing

LC – Jack Martin 12-14-76-1TD

SG – Davy 9-12-68-1TD-2 Int

Receiving

LC – Zaiden McCrimmon 4-28, BJ Brown 3-23-1TD, Raymond Knotts 2-2, Kamaree Butler 2-15, Sam Benton 1-8 Team Totals 12-76

SG – Team Totals 9-68